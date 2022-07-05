ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Flash Flood Warning issued, neutral ground parking permitted

By Kenny Kuhn
 4 days ago
Photo credit Getty

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the New Orleans region due to heavy rain which could cause street flooding in low-lying areas.

The flash flood warning includes New Orleans, Metairie, and Kenner.

In New Orleans, neutral ground parking is allowed until 8 PM today due to the possibility of street flooding.>

