ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

‘Sick to my stomach’: Rachel Brosnahan, other celebs from Highland Park react to deadly July 4 shooting

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spyLe_0gVPCBuO00

(NEXSTAR) – Rachel Brosnahan says she’s “sick to her stomach” following the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Brosnahan, the star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” was raised in Highland Park after moving to the Chicago suburb with her family when she was 4.

“I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families,“ Brosnahan tweeted. “I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words.”

Brosnahan also shared a link to a fundraiser working toward the prevention of gun violence.

“Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough,” she wrote.

Brosnahan, 31, graduated from Northwood Junior High School and Highland Park High before attending New York University, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Matthew McConaughey urges ‘call to action’ after school shooting in Texas hometown

In addition to Brosnahan, notable former residents of Highland Park, including recording artist Richard Marx (“Right Here Waiting”) and TV producer Ken Olin (“This Is Us”), have spoken out in the wake of the shooting.

“I grew up in Highland Park,” Marx wrote on Twitter. “I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness.”

Olin, meanwhile, said he wished all children “could have a childhood as idyllic as mine was growing up in Highland Park.”

“I was so incredibly fortunate,” Olin wrote. “And today I’m shattered because even in Highland Park children aren’t safe from America’s gun disease.”

Musician and Illinois native Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, who owns a café and record shop in downtown Highland Park, said Tuesday morning that the business will be closed amid an ongoing investigation.

“We kindly ask that you take a moment to think of those most affected by this unspeakable tragedy,” reads a message shared by the business via Instagram.

Witness describes parade shooting, suspect: ‘I saw his eye in the scope’

Six people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded after a shooter opened fire on a crowd at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect, identified as Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, later that day.

At a news conference, officials said the shooter had opened fire from a rooftop, leaving behind a high-powered rifle after he fled, Nexstar’s WGN reported.

Before the suspect had been apprehended, President Joe Biden pledged the support of the Federal government to the community of Highland Park and expressed his gratitude for the first responders and law enforcement officials on the scene.

“I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence,” Biden added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Charges upgraded for couple accused of killing baby in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The charges for a couple accused of killing a baby in Buncombe County were upgraded Wednesday. We previously reported that Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow, 28, and Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 35, were arrested and charged in the death of 2-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson. Fuhr-Farlow was...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
WNCT

Sheriff: NC man charged with murder, shoots at deputies

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man charged in a fatal shooting fired shots at deputies before he was taken into custody, a sheriff’s office said. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Jason Odell Billings shot and killed a man in Kernersville before driving away from the scene, Nexstar’s WGHP reported.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WNCT

Woman sentenced in Onslow County 2019 homicide

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee issued a notice Wednesday of a suspect in a 2019 homicide in Onslow County where the suspect pled guilty. Lee said Saundra Wagner pled guilty on Tuesday to fatally stabbing James Pannoni back in 2019. She was sentenced to between 20-25 years in prison.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Ken Olin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Marx
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Billy Corgan
WNCT

One injured in crash on U.S. 264 outside Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning. Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man found guilty in 2019 shooting death of 9-year-old boy

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A gang member has been found guilty of murder in the death of a 9-year-old North Carolina boy who was shot as he sat in an SUV with his aunt and other children while on his way to get snow cones. News outlets report a federal jury deliberated for eight hours […]
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Mass Shootings#New York University#The Chicago Tribune
WNCT

Rash of vandalism in Currituck County

CURRITUCK CO., N.C. (WAVY) – A rash of vandalism this summer in Corolla is proving to be costly for the county. Currituck County officials took to social media to make an appeal to residents and visitors to report any property damage or acts of vandalism to help stop it from getting worse.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Cold case squad in Virginia solves 25-year-old mystery

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Fairfax cold case squad have finally solved a mystery that was 25 years in the making. A woman known only as “the Christmas tree lady” who took her own life 25 years ago in Fairfax has been successfully identified using new technology that was introduced in May of 2022.
FAIRFAX, VA
WNCT

Man drowns at Emerald Isle beach

EMERALD ISLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Town of Emerald Isle reported a man drowned at one of its beaches on Wednesday. Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue, Fire, Police, and EMS were dispatched to a call of a drowning in the 4800 block of Ocean Drive. The emergency call came through at 4 p.m. for a 57-year-old […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Deadwood in Martin County

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Meth, heroin found during a drug bust in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Meth and heroin were found recently during a drug bust. A Bertie County man has been arrested and is facing charges. On June 20, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit completed an investigation into the sale of Methamphetamine at the In-Town Suites on Arlington Boulevard. During the bust, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daryl Wayne Dunlow, 52, of Windsor.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy