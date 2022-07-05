ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Ryan Seacrest & Tanya Rad’s Boyfriend Settle Their Height Debate

By Sierra Marquina
 4 days ago

Tanya Rad's boyfriend Roby stopped by the studio! Ryan Seacrest and Roby have met before, but Seacrest put Roby to the test for all us listeners to learn just how well he knows his ladylove.

Plus, Seacrest and Roby finally settled their height debate. If you've been listening, you know Tanya has been vocal that Roby and Seacrest appear to be the same size, hence why Tanya likes to copy Seacrest's style for her beau.

So, who is taller? Plus, who made the first move in their relationship?

Watch back the on-air moment to find out and sound off on social @OnAirWithRyan

