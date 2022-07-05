3600 Block of Union Pacific reopens to traffic

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police reopened East Broadway after closing the road for a report of suspicious activity around 2:40 p.m. on Friday. Investigators determined the report to be false. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. Traffic is flowing normally in the area again.
Spotted on Russell St in Missoula, the Ole's Conoco station is selling 87 octane for juuuuuuust under $4.90/gallon on Friday. The decrease in gas prices around Missoula will likely continue as energy stocks dip (as we covered HERE) and Montanans tighten their belts, preparing for worse economic conditions. Heading into...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wreaths Across America announced its Mobile Education Exhibit will be stopping in four Montana cities to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. To sponsor a veteran's wreath, visit www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship provides a live, balsam wreath placed on the headstone of an American...
ARLEE, Mont. - Two people died in a head-on crash a few miles north of Arlee on U.S. Highway 93 Friday, July 1. The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the driver of a Subaru was going northbound, crossed over to the southbound lanes and hit a Toyota Camery head-on.
The Hamilton City Council has once again tackled the issue of feral rabbits within city limits. The Committee of the Whole met on Tuesday, June 28th to discuss what Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf describes as a rising number of citizen concerns about the animals. Farrenkopf says that calls began to increase about a year ago, and that the city is, “getting a lot of calls from residents here in Hamilton asking us to do something about the rabbits.” He adds, “It has risen to the level where the city council wants to take action on these rabbits.”
Yellowstone Season 5 filming is well underway, and the mayor of Hamilton, Montana is hearing “mixed feelings” from town residents. Come the next season of television’s #1 show, audiences will experience multiple locations from the small city of Hamilton. “They want to use a lot of different sites to film their show,” Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf says of Yellowstone‘s production team. No word on appearances from Kevin Costner or Kelly Reilly yet.
There was a lot of excitement and buildup to the opening of the new terminal at the Missoula Airport. It's been open for about a month now and I've yet to hear anybody have a bad thing to say about it. I had a friend fly in the day after it opened and his only critique was that it seemed a bit strange to fly into the fancy new terminal and then get baggage in what he called "the crappy old one." But that was a temporary situation that no longer exists as baggage claim is now happening in the new terminal, at least it is for now, until the next phase of contstruction makes a new home for it. And that plan will become one step closer to becoming a reality as they prepare to tear down the old terminal building.
I know we keep saying the summer weather is here, but even over the 4th of July weekend, we were dealing with rain, thunder, and lightning. As we look ahead to next week it feels like we might finally be over the hump and looking at a good run of nothing but sunshine and warm temperatures. As of now, temps are scheduled to be in the mid-90s. That's the kind of hot where the backside of your kneecaps are all sweaty. Where you get up from sitting on a bench and leave a sweaty imprint of your booty behind. We're talking about the kind of hot where you do a little yard work and you can wring your shirt out like a sponge when you're done!
MISSOULA, Mont. — The hit series “Yellowstone” is back filming in Missoula. Broadway and Main Street had areas blocked Wednesday to make room for production crews. Extras lined up outside Conflux Brewery, waiting to get inside the Union Club where filming was likely taking place.
Another week and another batch of news about Missoula businesses. First, we had the announcement that Bob's Sew & Vac would be closing their doors after 43 years. And on the flip side of things we learned about a new restaurant that will be taking over the old Caffe Dolce location on Brooks Street. As we geared up to celebrate the 4th of July weekend, details started to emerge about the sudden closure of another Missoula business.
An election-conspiracy group backed by a Trump-related think-tank is suing the Missoula County elections office over the 2020 election, even after local Republicans found no evidence of fraud. A week ago, John R. Lott and the Missoula County Election Integrity Project filed a complaint in Missoula County District Court against...
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 287,145 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,104 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,447 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,500,164 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 567,828...
RONAN, Mont. - A person was taken to the hospital after being assaulted in a home invasion Thursday. Lake County Sheriff, Donald Bell says a report was made of a home invasion assault on Hummingbird Ln. in Ronan. Deputies responded and found the only person in the home was assaulted...
The annual Fourth of July fireworks display in Missoula has been a tradition for many years. However, this year the event has unfortunately been canceled. Each year, thousands of people all over western Montana look forward to the Fourth of July fireworks display in Missoula.
