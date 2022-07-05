ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Spotted lanternfly sighting confirmed in NC

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxtYb_0gVP9I9d00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time before the potentially destructive pest reached the state.

Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service announced an infestation of the spotted lanternfly in Kernersville, just east of Winston-Salem. According to a news release from N.C. State University, the infestation covers a 5-mile (8 km)-radius, suggesting it’s likely been there for a couple of years before it was reported.

The first U.S. sighting of the spotted lanternfly was in Pennsylvania in 2014, the news release said. Since then, it has since been found in nine other states in New England and the Midwest. In late 2021, an infestation was found near the Virginia-North Carolina state line.

During heavy infestations, the spotted lanternfly may kill grapevines, and mating swarms may disrupt events at vineyards. It feeds on more than 100 species of plants, including hops, fruit trees and native trees. It is also attracted to popular plants used for landscaping around homes and businesses.

Spotted lanternflies are native to China, India and Vietnam, N.C. State reports.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

2 found dead at NC home; 2 children unharmed, suspect wanted

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man and woman have been found dead at a North Carolina home, while two children were found safe, according to a sheriff’s office. The Davie County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Sunday to a report of a disturbance, WGHP reported. A 911 caller told dispatchers that someone was shooting at […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Charges upgraded for couple accused of killing baby in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The charges for a couple accused of killing a baby in Buncombe County were upgraded Wednesday. We previously reported that Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow, 28, and Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 35, were arrested and charged in the death of 2-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson. Fuhr-Farlow was...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
UPI News

North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million

June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. Yamir Bryant of Arden told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been planning to visit his usual store last Thursday evening, but he decided to mix it up and try buying a scratch-off from another store.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in North Carolina

As we all know, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in America because it is the most preferred tourist destination for people living in the country and visitors. In addition, the warming climate, beaches, and the beautiful rolling mountains of North Carolina are some of the most frequented places in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Spotted Lanternfly#Department Of Agriculture#Raleigh#N C State University#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Man struck by lightning near island off North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island. WECT-TV reports that the man was struck about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded with their Marine Unit, along with Wilmington Police Department’s Marine Unit....
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
WNCT

Suspect arrested after two shot in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police have arrested and charged a suspect in a shooting that injured two people last Friday. Officials said Joshua Zechariah Gibson, 20, of Vanceboro, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was placed in the Craven County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
NEW BERN, NC
Kristen Walters

North Carolina is home to the best restaurant in the US right now

If you're looking to dine at the restaurant voted #1 in America right now, you can find it in North Carolina. The James Beard Awards are highly coveted in the food world. Chefs and restaurateurs strive to receive one of these awards as they are a sign that they are among the best in the business. After a two-year hiatus, the awards are begin given out again.
WNCT

Woman sentenced in Onslow County 2019 homicide

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee issued a notice Wednesday of a suspect in a 2019 homicide in Onslow County where the suspect pled guilty. Lee said Saundra Wagner pled guilty on Tuesday to fatally stabbing James Pannoni back in 2019. She was sentenced to between 20-25 years in prison.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

‘There has to be justice’: Elizabeth City woman fatally struck during hit-and-run pushed daughter out of the way to save her

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Troopers are seeking the help of the public to identify the driver that killed a woman during a hit-and-run in Pasquotank County. N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 9 p.m. Friday on Main Street near Shillington Road. When they arrived on scene, they found that 39-Year-Old Andrea Turner had been struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Two Pamlico County residents arrested on drug charges

BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two individuals on drug-related charges. On June 30, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 6455 NC Highway 304 in Bayboro in response to an ongoing drug investigation. The residence belonging to Crystal Carawan and Tyrone Devonte Jordan Jr. […]
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy