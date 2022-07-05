Braves have moment of silence in memory of announcer Motter

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decatur man arrested for spending $14,000 on restaurant’s gas card, police say
Police say a former J.W. Steakhouse employee spent $14,000 on the company's gas card without authorization.
Auburn Police warn ‘One Pill Can Kill’ after drug raid, arrests
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Three men are facing numerous drug charges after Fentanyl, pressed to make it appear like Xanax, and other drugs were recovered Thursday, July 7, when Auburn Police and SWAT executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Rd. in Auburn. Detectives recovered a quantity of Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, […]
Muscogee County employee arrested for theft by conversion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s office employee has been arrested for taking over $10,000 dollars in converted property tax payments, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. Ayoina Shipp was arrested after officials executed a search warrant on July 7. The investigation began on...
Braves Report: Mike Soroka has setback during rehab stint
Mike Soroka hasn’t thrown a pitch from a major league mound since 2019 after suffering back-to-back season-ending Achilles injuries. Braves Country hasn’t seen the Canadian in what feels like a lifetime, despite Soroka bursting on the scene in Atlanta in 2019 when he finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting and sixth in the Cy Young.
Josh Donaldson, Yankees tee off on Red Sox again
Josh Donaldson homered for the third time in as many games and Matt Carpenter added a solo shot to lift the visiting New York Yankees to a 12-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Donaldson belted a three-run homer in the first inning, and Carpenter and Gleyber Torres...
Mike Soroka suffers scary setback ahead of Braves’ rehab assignment
The Atlanta Braves are hoping to get young starting pitcher Mike Soroka back from the 60-day IL at some point this season. Having missed the entire 2021 season with an Achilles injury, fans were fired up to hear that the lefty was expected to begin a rehab assignment soon. It seems, however, that he may need a bit longer than initially expected. While pitching ahead of his rehab assignment, Soroka reportedly was struck in the knee by a comeback line drive, according to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Motorcyclist’s death ruled homicide following Greenville Co. crash
The death of a motorcyclist has been ruled a homicide following a crash in May on a Greenville County road.
Suspect in deadly Houston County shooting arrested
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the arrest of a Houston County shooting suspect. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, along with other sheriff’s offices in Henry County and Jackson County, Florida, helped in the investigation. Authorities tracked the suspect, Benjamin Adam Nowell,...
Name released for homicide victim found in Benning Hills Park
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The name of a 21-year-old man killed in an apparent homicide has been released. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL the man’s name is Joshua Sanford. Sanford’s body was found on July 6, 2022, in Benning Hills Park, near Patton Drive and Lafayette Drive. Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police […]
3-year-old twins saved by Muscogee County Deputy
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman picked up the phone, his mind began racing to conclusions. In law enforcement, the words, ” it’s about your son…” were usually followed by heartbreak. Yet, this call was not that kind of news. Instead, Sergeant Lori Weitzel told the sheriff that his son had saved […]
Columbus Police arrest man with 35 warrants
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man with various outstanding warrants, according to officials. Police say that Steven Michael Carson, 44, had warrants for 15 counts of financial transaction card theft, 17 counts of financial transaction card fraud, one count of theft by taking, and two counts of violation of probation. […]
Two 15-year-olds charged in Crestview man’s murder, shot after ‘illegal’ deal
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two 15-year-olds were charged for the murder of an 18-year-old Crestview man Thursday afternoon, according to Fort Walton Beach police. More News from WRBL Police located and arrested the suspects after the body of Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez, 18, was found shot in the parking lot of the Fort Walton […]
Opelika man sentenced to 10 years in prison after federal gun conviction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Thaddeus Dimarggio Holstick, 43, from Opelika, Alabama, received 120 months in prison after being convicted for owning a firearm as a felon, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. According to Holstick’s plea agreement and other court documents, in June 2020, an Opelika Police Officer observed Holstick inside a convenience […]
Alabama technician dies due to falling communications tower
ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Forestry Commission released the identity of a communications technician that died while helping to remove a tower, according to Communications & Public Relations Manager Elishia Ballentine. Brett Savage, 36, of Deetsville, died on July 6 in Washington County, Georgia. Savage was aiding a crew...
Police: Fourth of July mass shooting plot targeting Dogwood Dell stopped with help of ‘hero citizen’
Richmond police said a tip from a "hero citizen" led to an investigation that thwarted a mass shooting plot targeting the city's Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell.
President Biden awards first COVID vaccine recipient with Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Sandra Lindsay is still in shock, after a recent phone call. “The President of the United States wants to speak to me? That has to be a prank call,” Lindsay said. But it was no joke, and Thursday she was one of 17 recipients of the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Medal […]
82-year-old man identified as Smith Lake drowning victim
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released information on a drowning at Smith Lake Thursday afternoon. According to ALEA, law enforcement agencies responded to Smith Lake around 3:30 p.m. after it was reported that an elderly man went into the water and did not resurface.
Missing man’s remains found in Spartanburg Co. plant
The remains of a man missing since May were found inside a machine in a plant in Spartanburg County.
Around 4,000 beagles from controversial Cumberland breeding facility to be released for adoption in coming months
After years of 8News' investigative reports and undercover operations by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a judge has sealed the fate of approximately 4,000 beagles that were bred and sold for experimental purposes in the Cumberland facility, Envigo.
Alabama inmate captured after nearly a month on the run
The Alabama Department of Corrections said Edward Williams was recaptured Friday morning.
