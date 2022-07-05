ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves have moment of silence in memory of announcer Motter

By Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPPGq_0gVP98Pc00
CORRECTS TO CASEY MOTTER NOT CASEY MORTAR – The Atlanta Braves pay tribute to the late Casey Motter, stadium announcer, before a baseball game against… Read More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police warn ‘One Pill Can Kill’ after drug raid, arrests

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Three men are facing numerous drug charges after Fentanyl, pressed to make it appear like Xanax, and other drugs were recovered Thursday, July 7, when Auburn Police and SWAT executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Rd. in Auburn. Detectives recovered a quantity of Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County employee arrested for theft by conversion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s office employee has been arrested for taking over $10,000 dollars in converted property tax payments, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. Ayoina Shipp was arrested after officials executed a search warrant on July 7. The investigation began on...
Yardbarker

Braves Report: Mike Soroka has setback during rehab stint

Mike Soroka hasn’t thrown a pitch from a major league mound since 2019 after suffering back-to-back season-ending Achilles injuries. Braves Country hasn’t seen the Canadian in what feels like a lifetime, despite Soroka bursting on the scene in Atlanta in 2019 when he finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting and sixth in the Cy Young.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Josh Donaldson, Yankees tee off on Red Sox again

Josh Donaldson homered for the third time in as many games and Matt Carpenter added a solo shot to lift the visiting New York Yankees to a 12-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Donaldson belted a three-run homer in the first inning, and Carpenter and Gleyber Torres...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mike Soroka suffers scary setback ahead of Braves’ rehab assignment

The Atlanta Braves are hoping to get young starting pitcher Mike Soroka back from the 60-day IL at some point this season. Having missed the entire 2021 season with an Achilles injury, fans were fired up to hear that the lefty was expected to begin a rehab assignment soon. It seems, however, that he may need a bit longer than initially expected. While pitching ahead of his rehab assignment, Soroka reportedly was struck in the knee by a comeback line drive, according to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Suspect in deadly Houston County shooting arrested

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the arrest of a Houston County shooting suspect. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, along with other sheriff’s offices in Henry County and Jackson County, Florida, helped in the investigation. Authorities tracked the suspect, Benjamin Adam Nowell,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Announcer#Moment Of Silence#Braves
WRBL News 3

Name released for homicide victim found in Benning Hills Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The name of a 21-year-old man killed in an apparent homicide has been released. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL the man’s name is Joshua Sanford. Sanford’s body was found on July 6, 2022, in Benning Hills Park, near Patton Drive and Lafayette Drive. Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

3-year-old twins saved by Muscogee County Deputy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman picked up the phone, his mind began racing to conclusions. In law enforcement, the words, ” it’s about your son…” were usually followed by heartbreak. Yet, this call was not that kind of news. Instead, Sergeant Lori Weitzel told the sheriff that his son had saved […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police arrest man with 35 warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man with various outstanding warrants, according to officials. Police say that Steven Michael Carson, 44, had warrants for 15 counts of financial transaction card theft, 17 counts of financial transaction card fraud, one count of theft by taking, and two counts of violation of probation. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Opelika man sentenced to 10 years in prison after federal gun conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Thaddeus Dimarggio Holstick, 43, from Opelika, Alabama, received 120 months in prison after being convicted for owning a firearm as a felon, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. According to Holstick’s plea agreement and other court documents, in June 2020, an Opelika Police Officer observed Holstick inside a convenience […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama technician dies due to falling communications tower

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Forestry Commission released the identity of a communications technician that died while helping to remove a tower, according to Communications & Public Relations Manager Elishia Ballentine. Brett Savage, 36, of Deetsville, died on July 6 in Washington County, Georgia. Savage was aiding a crew...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy