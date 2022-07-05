Braves have moment of silence in memory of announcer Motter

The Atlanta Braves are hoping to get young starting pitcher Mike Soroka back from the 60-day IL at some point this season. Having missed the entire 2021 season with an Achilles injury, fans were fired up to hear that the lefty was expected to begin a rehab assignment soon. It seems, however, that he may need a bit longer than initially expected. While pitching ahead of his rehab assignment, Soroka reportedly was struck in the knee by a comeback line drive, according to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO