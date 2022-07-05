Coroner identifies victim in fatal Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO (KCBS RADIO) – The victim of a fatal shooting outside a club in downtown Sacramento has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Monday.

31-year-old Gregory Grimes was killed in a shooting at the 1500 block of L Street in the early hours of July 4th .

Around 1:51 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the scene after getting multiple reports of a shooting.

The incident happened as people were leaving a nightclub. When officers arrived at the scene, several victims with multiple gunshot wounds were found.

The five adult victims were taken nearby hospitals, where one, Grimes, died from his injuries. The other four men are in stable condition.

Grimes was known by many as Najee, according to reporting by local station KCRA . He was an assistant football coach and instructor at his alma mater, Inderkum High School.

The school is hosting a vigil for Grimes Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department, particularly anyone with video evidence. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.

People are asked to call (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app.

