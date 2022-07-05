ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Woman makes the swim across Lake Erie from Canada to North East, Pa.

By Kristen Nielsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKFfD_0gVP8B0l00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A world-class swimmer “dives in” to another challenge as she works to form a regional series for open water swimmers.

Abby Fairman was named the 2021 Marathon Swimming Woman of the Year.

On Sunday, she swam from Long Point in Canada to Freeport Beach in North East, Pennsylvania.

In recent years she’s completed the “World Triple Crown” of open water swimming, which includes the English Channel, Catalina Channel, and the Manhattan Island marathon swims.

Paid for pigging out: Get flown to Las Vegas to review buffets

This 24-mile swim was organized by the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association.

She shared with us what it’s like to complete such a long distance swim.

“I wish it was a little shorter (laughs). No, it was great, it was great. I had a phenomenal crew. Shawn was in the kayak. Tatum was in the kayak. Dana was on crew. Josh was in the boat… but just a great organization here. Super excited to be here and just get it done,” said Abby Fairman, 2021 Marathon Swimming Woman of the Year.

Now, Fairman has a goal of creating a PA “Triple Crown” series that includes the Three Rivers Marathon 30k and the Schuylkill River 50k swim in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Erie Featured as 'Small City to Visit' in Pennsylvania

Erie is featured in USA Today’s 10Best “10 Smaller Cities You Should Visit in Pennsylvania” article, which was published last month. The article highlights Pennsylvania communities and things to do beyond Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, which the article admits often get the most attention, as well as tourist destinations like Hershey and Lancaster County.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Overboard in Ripley, NY perplexes local Fishermen

U.S. Coast Guard Captain and owner of Nemesis Sport Fishing, Joe Nemet, is still perplexed by how a boat captain in Ripley, NY, went overboard while on the waters of Lake Erie Thursday. “This seems to be a freak accident. I know the way we operate our boats, there's pretty...
RIPLEY, NY
YourErie

Search for missing boater continues in Lake Erie

Search crews spent a second day on Lake Erie as they looked for any sign of a boater who reportedly fell overboard. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, multiple search crews were back on Lake Erie on July 8. The search began Thursday, July 7 off of the Chautauqua County shoreline, which is close […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Gas Prices Begin To Decrease

JAMESTOWN (Erie News Now) – American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week. The national average for a gallon of gas is down eight cents from the previous week to $4.80, according to AAA. Analysts say that’s due to lower demand right now....
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon Swimming#Lake Erie#Open Water Swimming#Canada#Sports#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Long Point#The English Channel#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
erienewsnow.com

Federal Hill Smokehouse Starts Taco Distro Food Truck

An Erie food favorite is now available on the go with a taco twist. The people behind Federal Hill Smokehouse just launched a new food truck and are setting up near Sara's Campground this summer. Autumn Atzert says a taco day at the restaurant was a huge hit, which got...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sweet Safari Day at the Erie Zoo

The animals at the Erie Zoo got the chance to cool off with some frozen treats on Saturday. It was the Sweet Safari Day where both visitors and animals could cool off from the heat with something sweet. Guests could get a passport when they arrived and head to different...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Search for missing boat captain continues in Chautauqua County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple rescue crews staging near the Lakeside Campground near Ripley, New York as they searched the waters of Lake Erie.            According to sources close to the investigation, the captain of the boat fell into the lake about a half-a-mile from the shore and has not resurfaced. Authorities said the boater who fell overboard has […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Historic Hotel Up For Sale In Western New York

You now have a chance to own a piece of history right here in Western New York. Currently on the market is the 25-room Spencer Hotel and Spa located in Chautauqua, New York. The hotel is currently listed for $2.5 million dollars and offers over 10,000 square feet of living space.
LIFESTYLE
erienewsnow.com

Country Musician Chris Higbee to Perform in Erie Saturday

Country musician Chris Higbee will perform in Erie this weekend. Higbee will be live Saturday on the Horseheads Brewing Stage at Erie Sports Center, which is located on Oliver Rd. in Summi9t Township. The show starts at 7 p.m.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 8-10

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Celebrate the annual fundraiser for the North East Fire Department at the North East Cherry Festival. This event is filled with family entertainment, midway rides, a parade on July 9 at 2 p.m., games, vendors, food, and of course cherry pies. This festival will be taking place all weekend long at Gibson Park in Downtown North East. For more information on this event check out their website.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East Cherry Festival returns to support volunteer firefighters

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the North East Fireman’s Cherry Festival is back. While the community is excited for the rides, games, and of course those cherry pies again, the town’s two volunteer fire departments say the festival’s return comes at a critical time. Crescent and Fuller Hose companies say about 75% of their […]
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Search for Fishing Boat Captain who Fell in Lake Erie Unsuccessful

The search for a fishing boat captain who fell into Lake Erie Thursday morning has been unsuccessful. It happened a half-mile off the shoreline from Barcelona Pier/Ripley around 8:30 a.m. Searchers said the charter boat captain fell into the water while trying to unhook a fish from a line and...
ACCIDENTS
explore venango

Coroner: Two Cooperstown Residents Killed in Cochranton Crash

COCHRANTON, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Cooperstown residents were killed after the car they were traveling in collided with a tractor trailer in Cochranton on Thursday morning. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, 49-year-old Tracy R. Kope and 62-year-old Jay A. Scott, both of Cooperstown, were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Ridgeway Hill Road around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 7.
COCHRANTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Car Hits Pole, Splits in Two, Driver Survives!

A beautiful summer's day is a perfect opportunity to step back and think about how lucky we are to be alive. That feeling may ring true for some more than others. Take, for example, the driver of a car who was driving along Route 20 in North Kingsville, Ohio last week. His compact car, a Honda Civic, left the roadway at a high rate of speed. The car hit a mound of grass and dirt and became airborne. The car twisted sideways in mid-air. It then slammed into a utility pole.
NORTH KINGSVILLE, OH
chautauquatoday.com

Altercation in Silver Creek Leads to Arrest of Salamanca Man

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested following a physical altercation Saturday morning at an address in the Village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at about 9:30 AM and determined that 22-year-old Elijah Miller of Salamanca allegedly engaged in the altercation against another person inside the home. Miller was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SILVER CREEK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Million Veteran Program Coming to Erie, Crawford Counties

Veterans are invited to participate in the Million Veteran Program (MVP) next week in Erie and Crawford counties, the VA announced Thursday. The team will visit on the following days and times:. Erie VA Medical Center - July 11, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Crawford County VA Clinic - July...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Volunteers Work Hard to make Pies for North East's Cherry Festival

The Cherry Fest is now in full swing in North East and the cherry pies are one of the most popular parts of the event. The Lady's Axillary have been busy making pies since Wednesday morning, the day the festival started. They plan to make about 850 pies total by the end of the week when the festival is over.
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

2 Killed in Crash with Semi in Cochranton

Two people were killed in a crash in Crawford County on Thursday morning, according to reports from the scene. It happened on Route 322 at Ridgeway Hill Rd. in Cochranton. The crash involved a white Nissan sedan and semi truck. No other details were immediately available. Route 322 is closed...
COCHRANTON, PA
YourErie

Son of famous architect visits father’s former office in Erie

The son of the famous architect Aaron G. Green is visiting Erie to take a look at his father’s work office. Aaron Green, who was a famous architect, worked alongside Frank Lloyd Wright to design and create many buildings in the U.S. One in particular was the work office that they both built together. Allan […]
ERIE, PA
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy