Highland Park, IL

‘Sick to my stomach’: Rachel Brosnahan, other celebs from Highland Park react to deadly July 4 shooting

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Rachel Brosnahan says she’s “sick to her stomach” following the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Brosnahan, the star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” was raised in Highland Park after moving to the Chicago suburb with her family when she was 4.

“I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families,“ Brosnahan tweeted. “I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words.”

Brosnahan also shared a link to a fundraiser working toward the prevention of gun violence.

“Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough,” she wrote.

Brosnahan, 31, graduated from Northwood Junior High School and Highland Park High before attending New York University, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Matthew McConaughey urges ‘call to action’ after school shooting in Texas hometown

In addition to Brosnahan, notable former residents of Highland Park, including recording artist Richard Marx (“Right Here Waiting”) and TV producer Ken Olin (“This Is Us”), have spoken out in the wake of the shooting.

“I grew up in Highland Park,” Marx wrote on Twitter. “I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness.”

Olin, meanwhile, said he wished all children “could have a childhood as idyllic as mine was growing up in Highland Park.”

“I was so incredibly fortunate,” Olin wrote. “And today I’m shattered because even in Highland Park children aren’t safe from America’s gun disease.”

Musician and Illinois native Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, who owns a café and record shop in downtown Highland Park, said Tuesday morning that the business will be closed amid an ongoing investigation.

“We kindly ask that you take a moment to think of those most affected by this unspeakable tragedy,” reads a message shared by the business via Instagram.

Six people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded after a shooter opened fire on a crowd at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect, identified as Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, later that day.

At a news conference, officials said the shooter had opened fire from a rooftop, leaving behind a high-powered rifle after he fled, Nexstar’s WGN reported.

Before the suspect had been apprehended, President Joe Biden pledged the support of the Federal government to the community of Highland Park and expressed his gratitude for the first responders and law enforcement officials on the scene.

“I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence,” Biden added.

