ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

‘Sick to my stomach’: Rachel Brosnahan, other celebs from Highland Park react to deadly July 4 shooting

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZb7I_0gVP6HoB00

(NEXSTAR) – Rachel Brosnahan says she’s “sick to her stomach” following the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois .

Brosnahan, the star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” was raised in Highland Park after moving to the Chicago suburb with her family when she was 4.

“I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families,“ Brosnahan tweeted. “I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words.”

Brosnahan also shared a link to a fundraiser working toward the prevention of gun violence.

“Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough,” she wrote.

Brosnahan, 31, graduated from Northwood Junior High School and Highland Park High before attending New York University, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Matthew McConaughey urges ‘call to action’ after school shooting in Texas hometown

In addition to Brosnahan, notable former residents of Highland Park, including recording artist Richard Marx (“Right Here Waiting”) and TV producer Ken Olin (“This Is Us”), have spoken out in the wake of the shooting.

“I grew up in Highland Park,” Marx wrote on Twitter. “I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness.”

Olin, meanwhile, said he wished all children “could have a childhood as idyllic as mine was growing up in Highland Park.”

“I was so incredibly fortunate,” Olin wrote. “And today I’m shattered because even in Highland Park children aren’t safe from America’s gun disease.”

Musician and Illinois native Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, who owns a café and record shop in downtown Highland Park, said Tuesday morning that the business will be closed amid an ongoing investigation.

“We kindly ask that you take a moment to think of those most affected by this unspeakable tragedy,” reads a message shared by the business via Instagram.

GOP nominee for Illinois governor apologizes after calling for people to ‘move on’ after shooting

Six people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded after a shooter opened fire on a crowd at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect, identified as Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, later that day.

At a news conference, officials said the shooter had opened fire from a rooftop, leaving behind a high-powered rifle after he fled, Nexstar’s WGN reported.

Before the suspect had been apprehended, President Joe Biden pledged the support of the Federal government to the community of Highland Park and expressed his gratitude for the first responders and law enforcement officials on the scene.

“I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence,” Biden added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Man with loaded gun ran through Lowe’s in Greensboro ‘for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrest warrants shed new light on a frightening scene that unfolded at a Greensboro Lowe’s on Wednesday. At 3:30 p.m., Greensboro officers were investigating in the area when an armed person ran into the Lowe’s on East Cone Boulevard. According to the warrant, the armed person, later identified as 23-year-old Rayvon […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Woman accused of shooting and killing her father in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 22-year-old Greensboro woman is accused of killing her father. On Wednesday, FOX8 learned Mikayla Lea has no criminal history. Her family is wondering how and why she would commit such a crime. Mikayla’s stepbrother and sister said she and her father, Michael Lea, had an unbreakable bond. They would go […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
FOX8 News

Comedic actor Larry Storch dead at 99

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Longtime actor and comedian Larry Storch has died at the age of 99, according to his manager. Storch is best known for his comedic roles on television including playing Corporal Randolph Agarn on “F Troop” and providing the voice for Mr. Whoopee on “Tennesse Tuxedo and His Tales.”
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Reidsville neighborly dispute ends in assault, shooting

REIDSVILLE N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing numerous charges following a “dispute between neighbors which escalated to unnecessary violence,” according to the Reidsville Police Department. On Tuesday, officers came to the 500 block of North Washington Avenue after a report of someone shooting into a home.
REIDSVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Ken Olin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Marx
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Billy Corgan
FOX8 News

Man arrested in Reidsville murder investigation

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An additional man is facing murder charges following the June shooting death of 32-year-old Keith Clark. Around 12:26 p.m. on June 20, officers responded to the 2100 block of South Scales Street when they were told about a shooting. Officers found Clark suffering from multiple...
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Charges upgraded for couple accused of killing baby in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The charges for a couple accused of killing a baby in Buncombe County were upgraded Wednesday. We previously reported that Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow, 28, and Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 35, were arrested and charged in the death of 2-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson. Fuhr-Farlow was...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman killed as vehicle drove into race’s starting area at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, driver charged with death by vehicle

LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is dead after a vehicle plowed into the starting area of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games‘ footrace, and a man has been charged in connection to the crash, according to a Highway Patrol news release. Starting around 5 p.m Thursday, runners and spectators began filling the area around […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Mass Shootings#New York University#The Chicago Tribune
FOX8 News

Oprah’s father, Vernon Winfrey, dead at 89

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,” the […]
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX8 News

‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79

(WGHP) — Actor Tony Sirico, who is most well known for his role as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on “The Sopranos,” has died at 79, according to his costar Michael Imperioli. Sirico’s cause of death is unknown at this time. His manager Bob McGowan said he was a “great” and “loyal client” who “would do anything […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy