Cadence Accelerates Simulation-based Verification for Automotive, Mobile, Hyperscale Designs

Electronic Engineering Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle By : Cadence Design Systems Inc. Cadence's Xcelium Apps enable automotive, mobile and hyperscale design teams to achieve the highest verification performance. Cadence Design Systems Inc. has launched Xcelium Apps, a portfolio of domain-specific technologies implemented natively on the Cadence Xcelium Logic Simulator kernel that enable automotive, mobile and hyperscale...

Tom's Hardware

Azeron Cyborg Compact Review: Niche but Nice

The Azeron Cyborg Compact controller feels like it was made by gaming enthusiasts, for gaming enthusiasts. And it definitely has potential for those who like to tinker. But while the company did a great job designing the Cyborg Compact, I wish that disassembly was less labor-intensive. Most competitive gamers likely...
