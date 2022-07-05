Cadence Accelerates Simulation-based Verification for Automotive, Mobile, Hyperscale Designs
Article By : Cadence Design Systems Inc. Cadence's Xcelium Apps enable automotive, mobile and hyperscale design teams to achieve the highest verification performance. Cadence Design Systems Inc. has launched Xcelium Apps, a portfolio of domain-specific technologies implemented natively on the Cadence Xcelium Logic Simulator kernel that enable automotive, mobile and hyperscale...www.eetasia.com
