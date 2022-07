Miami (WBAP/KLIF) – Florida wildlife officials report Lindsay Bruns of Flower Mound was severely bitten by a shark when she jumped from her boat into ten feet of water in the Florida Keys on the 29th of June. The shark attacked her as soon as she was in the water. The official written report said she wound up with a half-circle wound on her right leg that extended from the top of her hip to just above her knee. Bruns survived it, but is still hospitalized in Miami.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO