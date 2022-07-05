3600 Block of Union Pacific reopens to traffic

Dramatic footage from Helena, Montana, showed roaring floodwaters overwhelming streets in the city on July 3. A storm began to sweep through Helena on Sunday evening, bringing fierce wind gusts and significant flooding with it. Video acquired by Storyful and shot by passerby Andy Shirtliff showed water up to the wheel well of vehicles as they drove through downtown Helena.
Officials reopened part of the famed national park on Wednesday, but residents in one nearby city are worried that too much damage has been done to provide a successful summer tourism season. The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge, Montana, is where numerous animals such as foxes, coyotes and black...
PARADISE, Calif. — As the town of Paradise continues the long rebuilding process following the deadly Camp Fire, residents are focused on coming back stronger. “From the very beginning, as we were moving to rebuild the town of Paradise, the goal was to rebuild back as an example,” homeowner Casey Taylor said.
Yellowstone National Park is set to possibly open its southern loop next week with limited visitors as nearby towns face months of recovery after being completely obliterated by floods. Earlier this week unprecedented sudden flooding raged through Yellowstone after heavy rains and melting mountain snow drove the Yellowstone River to...
The annual Fourth of July fireworks display in Missoula has been a tradition for many years. However, this year the event has unfortunately been canceled. Each year, thousands of people all over western Montana look forward to the Fourth of July fireworks display in Missoula.
In a 5-2 split decision, the Montana Supreme Court has said that the City of Billings should not be held liable for municipal sewer back-up that nearly ruined a Billings Heights couple’s home and left them having to pay thousands out-of-pocket in repairs to make it livable. The case,...
