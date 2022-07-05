ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3600 Block of Union Pacific reopens to traffic

KULR8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - Crews are rerouting traffic in the 3600 block of...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Lightning sparks fires in Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON, Mont. - Lightning has sparked a few fires in the Bitterroot National Forest. Firefighters with the national forest are working to suppress a new wildfire on the south side of Lost Horse near Koch Mountain. According to the Discover Bitterroot National Forest Facebook, two firefighters are on the scene...
HAMILTON, MT
KULR8

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Ravalli. County through 700 PM MDT... At 622 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Darby, or 12 miles southwest of Hamilton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Two people killed after head-on crash north of Arlee

ARLEE, Mont. - Two people died in a head-on crash a few miles north of Arlee on U.S. Highway 93 Friday, July 1. The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the driver of a Subaru was going northbound, crossed over to the southbound lanes and hit a Toyota Camery head-on.
ARLEE, MT
KULR8

MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 577 FPUS55 KMSO 090934. .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in. the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy