ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Paula Bryant

By McReynolds Nave, Larson
clarksvillenow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaula Bryant, age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave...

clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Victor Gray

Victor E. Gray, age 68, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. Victor entered this life July 29, 1953, to the late Hooper and Alva Lee Gray. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1971. He enjoyed music, playing trumpet in the CHS Band, and enjoyed playing guitar. After high school, he went to work at Trane Company where he retired after 43+ years.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Barry Lee Baxter, Jr.

Barry L. Baxter, Jr., age 55, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Barry was born on August 15,1966 in Madisonville, KY to Barry L. Baxter, Sr. and the late Emma Joyce Baxter. Barry was an intelligent, caring, and kind individual, and a friend to all. He was always pleasant to be around. He served for over 34 years in multiple branches of the Military including the Air force, Army, and Tennessee National Guard. Barry loved to play the drums, as well as fly his drone. He was an amazing chef for the family and enjoyed brewing his own beers. He was there to help you with anything you needed, and if he didn’t know how, he would find out and come back to help. His family will remember him as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Earl J. Babcock, Sr.

Earl “Butch” James Babcock Sr., age 78, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare. Earl was born May 7, 1944, in Middletown, New York, to the late Earl Joseph Babcock and Marion Utter. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpely-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Frederica (Pastore) Lockwood

Frederica “Ricky” Pastore Lockwood,84, passed away on July 2, 2022. She was born on Decemeber 27, 1937 to James an Irene Bartlett Pastore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Gallagi; brothers, Pat and James, Jr.; sisters, Angie Pastore and Rose Marie Chik; and grandson, Richard Kancyr. She is survived by her children: Billy (Liz) Lockwood, Chrisdeann Maliza (Vinnie), Laurie (Thad) Canevari, and David (Julie) Lockwood; sisters, Nancy Pastore and Teresa Reilly; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and special sister of 60 years, Carol Craig.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksville, TN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Anthony Ray Manlove

Anthony Ray Manlove, age 41, of Southside, TN passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN. He was born on November 8, 1980 in Clarksville, TN to Annette Davis Harlin. Anthony attended Ryes Chapel United Methodist Church in Southside, TN. He loved listening to music and watching home improvement shows and cooking shows. Home was where he was most comfortable. He also enjoyed watching the 5:30 news only to hear the concluding good news announcements. He loved to make people laugh. Anthony adored his family, especially his sister whom he called every night. He always told his mother, wife, and family that he loved them before he hung up. Anthony loved anything that was southern. He and his wife, Michelle Manlove, shared an unbreakable bond. He always made sure to tell Michelle that she was the only one.
SOUTHSIDE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Lorinda Robinson

Lorinda Corine Robinson, age 48, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Jeffrey Blankenship

Jeffrey Lynn Blankenship, age 53, of Hopkinsville, Ky passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Jennie Stuart while surrounded by family. A Graveside Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Charles Wallace Cross, Jr.

Charles Wallace Cross, Jr., age 83, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. He was born on January, 4, 1939 in Charleston, WV to the late Charles Wallace Cross, Sr., and Harriett Lillian Stacker Cross. His father, Charles W. Cross Sr.,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tn
clarksvillenow.com

Spoken word series ‘Power of Words’ puts Clarksville on the mic

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After a night at a spoken word club in Nashville, Eleazer Craig came home with inspiration. “I went to an event where about 70 percent of the people who got on the mic were from Clarksville,” Danger said. “I said, ‘Why don’t we have something like this in Clarksville?'”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

South of the River Tour d’Arts coming up this weekend, with 8 stops on map

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Arts & Heritage Development Council is excited to partner with Central Civitan in sponsoring a self-guided tour showcasing the work of creative folks who live in Montgomery County south of the Cumberland River. Join them for a day of artistic exploration at the South of the River Tour d’Arts this Saturday, July 9.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: 1 killed in shooting on Hickory Grove Boulevard in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Clarksville. Sometime around 3:30 p.m., Clarksville Police were called to a shooting in the area of Hickory Grove Boulevard and Sunset Drive. One person was shot and taken to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville by ambulance, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. His status was unknown at this time.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Teenage boy from Missouri dies after being hit by vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Update, 7:25 a.m.: The victim is a 16-year-old boy from Hannibal, Missouri, who was trying to cross the roadway. He was with his father at the time, Beaubien said. There are several hotels and restaurants on both sides of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard around the Holiday Drive intersection. Several pedestrians have been hit over the years trying to cross in that area.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Premier Medical Group welcomes family physician Christine Beyke, M.D.

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Premier Medical Group welcomes Family Physician Christine Beyke, M.D. to its multi-specialty practice. Dr. Beyke completed her residency at East Carolina Brody School of Medicine, Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. She received her doctorate of medicine from University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU star catcher Jack Alexander transfers to University of Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay star catcher Jack Alexander announced recently he has decided to transfer to the University of Tennessee for his final year of eligibility. Alexander had been a game changer for the Governors since joining the baseball program back in 2021. Over the past...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: 1 injured in road rage shooting on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, suspect flees scene

Update, 7:15 p.m.: The roadway is back open and traffic has returned to normal. Update, 5:05 p.m.: The shooting was the result of a road rage dispute, Beaubien said. At approximately 4:04 p.m., the victim was traveling southbound on Wilma Rudolph when he was shot at by the passenger of another vehicle. The victim ran off the road and into a small ditch, and the suspect vehicle left the area, Beaubien said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

VK Integrated Systems breaks ground on manufacturing plant in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – VK Integrated Systems broke ground today on their new manufacturing plant in Clarksville at the Corporate Business Park. As announced in August 2019, VKIS is moving its headquarters and manufacturing to Clarksville from its previous home in Fullerton, California. On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Military veterans make big impact in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN – At the July 6 informal county commission meeting, Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization Director Andrew Kester presented his annual overview of the benefits and economic impact of military veterans in the community. The data he shared is from the latest information the Veterans Administration provided. Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy