On A Good Note: Fourth of July weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett said he’s given IMPD more than enough financial resources to staff the force Indianapolis residents deserve to protect their communities. ”We’ve got the money for as many as 1843 fully funded positions. We just can’t find the bodies,” said Hogsett who was interviewed as he attended IMPD North District’s Community Day at Castleton Square. “I want your viewers to know that if they sign up and qualify to be an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer, the first year of their employment they may make as much as $56, 57,000 a year and then if they make it to the second year, they’re close to $70,000 a year. That’s not a bad wage.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO