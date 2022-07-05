ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

On A Good Note: Fourth of July weekend!

By Abby Peavey
Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan share what fun they got up to over...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Indy Now Lyrical Lightning: R&B songs from the 80s and 90s

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now Host Jillian Deam loves this particular category, and she’s pretty darn good at it, too. Can Co-Host Ryan Ahlwardt keep up?. Play along at home with this edition of Lyrical Lightning, aka our Indy Now version of “name that tune.” How many of these R&B hits from the 80s and 90s can you name?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Say It Ain’t Social: what one meal could you eat forever?

INDIANAPOLIS — This week for Say It Ain’t Social we asked followers: if you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would that meal be? Jillian and Emmanuel read some of our followers responses!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Ciroc summer party at Havana Cigar Lounge in Fishers next weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — We turned the Indy Now backyard into a summer party in honor of the next Ciroc the Summer bash at Havana Cigar Lounge in Fishers. Michelle Christy, partnering owner of Image First Events, stopped by with Havana Cigar Lounge Bartender Olivia Ruble, DJ Lockstar, DJ Mae and some partygoers to give us a preview of the event.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Avon Chick-fil-A looking for owner of lost teddy bear

AVON, Ind. — Members of the staff at Chick-fil-A in Avon are looking for the owner of a furry friend. The store posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that one of their customers left the sweet bear in their playground. “Someone’s sweet little bear was left in the playground,”...
AVON, IN
Fox 59

Unique bouquets with Blooms by Dragonfly

INDIANAPOLIS — Wendi Louks the founder and owner of Blooms by Dragonfly stopped by the studio to teach Jillian and Emmanuel how to create stunning bouquets with unique flowers. Blooms by Dragonfly is offering free delivery in Zionsville on Friday, July 8th if you mention their segment on Indy...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Popular Indy band Toy Factory brings the funk with this performance

INDIANAPOLIS — Popular Indy band Toy Factory joined us for another amazing performance. The band of eight has performed together for more than 20 years, playing venues throughout central Indiana. Their music pulls influences from jazz, soul, gospel, R&B, rock, funk, classical and even a little country. Upcoming shows...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Fun and unique market featuring local vendors

INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Gyselinck the owner of Lapis Lily Market and Handpicked Indy stopped by the studio to share more about the unique vintage and handmade market coming up next weekend. The event, Midsummer Night’s Scream is taking place on Friday, July 15th from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Reverend’s memory honored through golf outing event

INDIANAPOLIS- Reverend Greg Cheatham was a beloved member of mount olive missionary baptist church on the near northwest side. Following his unexpected death from covid, his wife and his church congregation hosted a benefit golf outing in his memory. The event was so successful last year they’re putting it on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ryan
Fox 59

Brian's Victory Field Wine Tasting

FOX59 Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes is getting ready for Friday night's Indianapolis Indians game. It's wine night, and he's telling us which wines pair best with which foods.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tracking comfortable weather this weekend!

Central Indiana finally saw steady rainfall on Friday! The heaviest rain set-up over southwest of the Indy metro on Friday morning. Rainfall estimates show 1” to 3” of rain fell in Greene, Lawrence, and Martin counties. Bedford and Springville both received more than 2” of rain yesterday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

DJ MADDØG teaches us how she creates creative sets

INDIANAPOLIS — Madison True, aka DJ MADDØG, stopped by the studio to teach Jillian and Ryan a few more DJ skills. DJ MADDØG also shared how to use a mixer when creating creative music sets. Catch DJ MADDØG at Black Circle on Thursday, July 7th, at 8...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

How to lower the risk of mold in your home

INDIANAPOLIS — Pete Jarvis the Co-Owner of AdvantaClean, North Central Indiana, joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to share why homeowners are at a high risk for mold during the summer. Pete’s number one tip: switch your air conditioner’s fan from ‘on’ to the ‘auto’ setting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Scorpion Honey fried chicken with Metal Honey Foods

INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah Murrell the owner and maker of Metal Honey Foods joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to share the ways to use her honey when cooking. Sarah shares how she uses ingredients commonly found in her kitchen to whip up a peanut and spicy honey wing sauce. In her own words, you haven’t achieved total fried chicken consciousness until you’ve had Scorpion Honey or Sweet Stinger on your fried chicken!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Community leaders not losing hope after weekend of violence

At least two people died and more than a dozen others were hurt after a violent holiday weekend. Community leaders not losing hope after weekend of …. IMPD investigating hit-and-run crash that left one …. Green-winged macaw missing from Indianapolis Zoo …. Speedway fire hydrants damaged by people stealing …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Needed rain and storms remain elusive for now; Slight pull back in heat and humidity tonight

Wednesday morning was one of the warmest on record in Indianapolis. The heat and humidity are easing but not breaking just yet. But rainfall is still lacking. It was a tropical start out the door on Wednesday with the WARMEST LOW temperature in 10 years in the city of Indianapolis. The 80-degree low at daybreak is ONLY the SECOND TIME in 86 years to start a morning this warm, previously in 2012. You have to go back to the dust bowl era to find lows this warm, prior to 2012 it was in 1936.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

No recipe needed for Chef Terry’s Block Party drink

INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony from The Block Bistro and Grill came by to show us how to make his Block Party drink. And by “show us” we mean he basically let us pour whatever we wanted into this concoction. Fresh fruit, tequila, rum, triple sec, pineapple-orange juice, Sprite, Kool-Aid — you name it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD faces recruitment battle to stay ahead of shrinking police force

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett said he’s given IMPD more than enough financial resources to staff the force Indianapolis residents deserve to protect their communities. ”We’ve got the money for as many as 1843 fully funded positions. We just can’t find the bodies,” said Hogsett who was interviewed as he attended IMPD North District’s Community Day at Castleton Square. “I want your viewers to know that if they sign up and qualify to be an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer, the first year of their employment they may make as much as $56, 57,000 a year and then if they make it to the second year, they’re close to $70,000 a year. That’s not a bad wage.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Remains heated; Storm chances return Friday!

Thicker clouds and “slightly” cooler air to start this morning, as dry conditions hold across the state! Lots of dry time returns today for our area, as temperatures climb up to 90° by late afternoon. The storm threat this afternoon and early evening will develop mainly southwest of downtown, with some stronger storms in the mix and more heavier downpours pushing southeast.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

