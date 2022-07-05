Austin firefighters respond to 90 fires within four hours during July 4 celebration

It’s been a record-breaking hot summer already and Austin still has a few months of heat to weather. But the heat doesn’t have to be so bad if you’ve got a swimming hole in your backyard, like these three ranches.417 Acres Shipp Lake Ranch | $15 millionYou’ll have to leave city limits if you’re looking for a proper ranch property like 417 Acres Shipp Lake Ranch, aptly named for its acreage. The property comes built out with three farmhouses, one of which has bedrooms and two bathrooms and two of which have two bedrooms and one bathroom. The nearly untouched...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO