Austin, TX

Austin firefighters respond to 90 fires within four hours during July 4 celebration

By Laura Figi
Austonia
Austonia
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Austin-area first responders kept busy over the holiday weekend. The Austin Fire Department responded to 90 brush, dumpster and grass fires between 8 p.m and midnight, saying that “presumably most were fireworks...

austonia.com

Related
Austonia

Austin airport secures $15 million for terminal expansion

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is getting $15 million to help advance the much-needed airport expansion. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced Thursday morning that the airport would receive the funds as part of President Joe Biden’s new Infrastructure Law , which will direct billions of dollars to transportation upgrades, widespread high-speed internet access and investments in clean energy.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Are development fees holding Austin back from ending the housing crisis?

Add drastically higher development fees onto your list of things that make buying a house in Austin so expensive. A Texas A&M University Real Estate Research Center study found that Austin’s per-unit fees on new development were 187% higher than Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The suburbs aren’t much cheaper as per-unit development fees in Austin are still 127% higher.
AUSTIN, TX
City
Cedar Park, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Austonia

APD arrests suspect charged with nine robberies in under 24 hours

Austin police have arrested 26-year-old Alexander Jordan after he allegedly committed nine robberies around Austin in under 24 hours.Jordan is facing 10 counts of aggravated robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evading detention.APD said Jordan started his spree at 8:19 p.m. Saturday on Pleasant Valley at Pipe Dreams and continued to eight other locations, including multiple Shell and 7-Eleven gas stations before ending the run just after 4 p.m. Sunday.Seven of the robberies were located within Austin's city limits, while one was outside Austin but within the Travis County Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Lake Travis mansion catches fire

Local fire crews are assisting Lake Travis Fire Rescue in putting out a fire at a home along Lake Travis. The home, located on the 16000 block of Chateau Ave., was a two-alarm residential fire—meaning other fire departments were alerted for assistance. The Oak Hill Fire Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services were on the scene as of 11:10 a.m.LTFR said when crews needed more water, they resorted to using water from Lake Travis.As of 2:40 p.m., the fire has been downgraded to one alarm. Fire crews are still putting out hot spots.No injuries have been reported.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austonia

Multiple-vehicle crash with semi-truck sends 4 to hospital

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a major car wreck involving multiple vehicles and a semi-truck along I-35 Wednesday morning.The crash occurred at 12100 North I-35 going south, according to ATCEMS, with a total of 12 people involved, including one minor. Four were transported to the hospital with three declared trauma alerts. Another four people refused EMS transport. None of the transports are expected to have life-threatening injuries. Major Traffic Collision at 12100 N Ih 35 Sb (08:26). #ATCEMS & @Austinfireinfo are on scene of a collision involving multiple vehicles & a semi truck. #ATCEMSMedics reporting 12 total patients w/ 5 needing transport, 2 have been declared Trauma Alerts. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/voKNcLbTDW— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 29, 2022 At 9 a.m., I-35 was blocked off from Yager Lane to Braker Lane.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fires#Firefighters#Afd#Round Rock
Austonia

Kaitlin Armstrong, suspect in Moriah Wilson murder, captured in Costa Rica after more than a month on the run

The Austin woman suspected of killing star cyclist visiting from out of town, Moriah "Mo" Wilson, has now been captured after evading arrest for more than a month. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, an Austin yoga instructor, is believed by officials to be the killer of Wilson, who was found with gunshot wounds in a friend's house on May 11. The murder is being investigated as a crime of passion after Wilson met up with Armstrong's ex-boyfriend.According to the U.S. Marshals, Armstrong was located at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica. Officials said she may have...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Cool down with a look at these waterside Hill Country ranches

It’s been a record-breaking hot summer already and Austin still has a few months of heat to weather. But the heat doesn’t have to be so bad if you’ve got a swimming hole in your backyard, like these three ranches.417 Acres Shipp Lake Ranch | $15 millionYou’ll have to leave city limits if you’re looking for a proper ranch property like 417 Acres Shipp Lake Ranch, aptly named for its acreage. The property comes built out with three farmhouses, one of which has bedrooms and two bathrooms and two of which have two bedrooms and one bathroom. The nearly untouched...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Stream reveals details of six possible new Sixth Street music venues

By Chad SwiateckiStream Realty Partners is eyeing the possibility of turning at least six of its properties on East Sixth Street into music venues, including a plan to convert the former Buffalo Billiards space into a daytime food hall with music in the evenings.The partial reveals came Friday at a special meeting of the Music Commission where Caitlyn Ryan, vice president of the Dallas-based company, discussed the future of the entertainment district and some of the plans for the 30-plus properties it has acquired.While reviewing Stream’s holdings and its push to increase building heights and conduct select demolition work on...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Austonia

South Congress wine bar Enoteca Vespaio closing, reopening with new concept

After 24 years on South Congress, Enoteca Vespaio is temporarily closing its doors for a makeover.The sister restaurant to next door Vespaio Ristorante, located at 1610 S. Congress Ave., Enoteca employees told Austonia it will continue to serve wine and Italian fare until July 9. Employees said the restaurant will reopen to serve Oaxacan cuisine in about a month.A wine bar and patio, Enoteca was named after the Italian word “wine library” in Italian. The restaurant has become known for its antipasto, crispy ravioli and homemade panna cotta.Austonia has not yet heard back from Enoteca management for further details.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Police locate Jeep belonging to fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong, accused killer of cyclist Moriah Wilson

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has found the Jeep belonging to Kaitlin Armstrong, the accused murderer of professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson.Armstrong is suspected to have killed Wilson—who was visiting Austin for a race in Hico, Texas last month—in a crime of passion after Wilson met up with her short-term ex-boyfriend Colin Strickland.The Task Force said the black Jeep Cherokee was sold to a South Austin CarMax dealership on May 13, one day after being questioned by the Austin Police Department, for $12,200.Armstrong was spotted at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport the next day, en route to LaGuardia Airport, but officials...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Elon Musk had twins last year with Neuralink exec, report says

Elon Musk is steadily populating the earth with the birth of another set of twins born to one of his top executives. Court documents first obtained by Insider revealed Musk had twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis last year, weeks before his second child with ex-girlfriend Grimes via surrogate was born. Now, Musk has nine known children.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

As the EPA faces limits on greenhouse gas regulations, Texas researchers work on carbon capture tech

On Thursday, the Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority in regulating greenhouse gases, a move that comes at a time when experts have warned about the need to take action on climate change.The ruling was brought after a challenge to a lower court opinion brought by Texas and more than a dozen other states. Vaibhav Bahadur, an associate professor in the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin called the SCOTUS decision significant, noting that Texas is the biggest energy producer in the U.S., and produces more energy than the United Kingdom.“Power generation accounts...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

4th of July: What to do in Austin this holiday weekend

🗓 Thursday🕹 RTX Austin 2022Austin’s gaming, animation and podcasting convention RTX is back and showcasing what’s new in the industry. Enjoy panels, meet your favorite Rooster Teeth star and play demos of the newest games for three days. Day passes start at $52. Times vary Thursday-Friday | 📍Austin Convention Center, 500 E Cesar Chavez St.🎙Live Music at Lone Star Court*Enjoy the deep roots of Texas music with weekly live performances at Lone Star Court. Located at The Domain, there’s always a tune for you to tap your foot to at the retro-inspired property. Every Thursday through Saturday, locals and travelers alike...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Vince Young Steakhouse could be demolished to make room for two mixed-use towers downtown

Two mixed-use towers could be coming near the convention center, a permit with the city of Austin shows. The buildings would go up on a half-block at East Third Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, adding to the downtown tower boom that’s seen a slew of developments offering office, residential and retail space. The project, which would occupy a 0.81-acre site, is known as Block 32 in the site plan filing. The towers would go up on a site that currently has businesses like Vince Young Steakhouse, Thomas Printworks and The Sunset Room event space, which would face demolition if tower...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin shatters June heat record with 21 days of 100-degree highs

This month has been Austin's hottest June on record after 21 days of triple-degree heat, according to the National Weather Service.Despite a weather forecast that predicted otherwise, Austin beat the odds and logged its 12th straight day of 100+ degree high temperatures Monday. On the same day, the city also broke its 2008 record with the most triple-digit temperatures ever recorded during the month.Austin has now hit 100 degrees 21 times this month and 12 days in a row, a new June record.— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 27, 2022 The city has now broke heat records for two months...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

For Austin dog lovers, The Conscious Pet transforms kitchen scraps into food for your best friend

An Austin company is bringing food from the restaurant kitchen to the doggy bowl. The Conscious Pet jumped into the pet food industry with meals made from upcycled restaurant scraps. With a launch party coming up next month at microbrewery Central Machine Works, Chief Dogxecutive Officer Mason Arnold talked to Austonia about how the company came about. Arnold said he and Jessica Kezar, the vice pawsident of sales and marketing, were working on their podcast, A Mostly Green Life. A guest who’s heavily involved in composting showed them some projects he was working on, one of which looked like dog...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
