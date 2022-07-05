Austin firefighters respond to 90 fires within four hours during July 4 celebration

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a major car wreck involving multiple vehicles and a semi-truck along I-35 Wednesday morning.The crash occurred at 12100 North I-35 going south, according to ATCEMS, with a total of 12 people involved, including one minor. Four were transported to the hospital with three declared trauma alerts. Another four people refused EMS transport. None of the transports are expected to have life-threatening injuries. Major Traffic Collision at 12100 N Ih 35 Sb (08:26). #ATCEMS & @Austinfireinfo are on scene of a collision involving multiple vehicles & a semi truck. #ATCEMSMedics reporting 12 total patients w/ 5 needing transport, 2 have been declared Trauma Alerts. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/voKNcLbTDW— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 29, 2022 At 9 a.m., I-35 was blocked off from Yager Lane to Braker Lane.
Comments / 0