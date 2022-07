Spring is a great time to get your education started. As a new student, it is important to chart a clear path to academic success. Worcester State requires all incoming students to come to campus and meet with an academic advisor where you will learn more about your future academic plans, possibly take a college placement assessment, and register for your first semester classes. This process will vary depending on your specific needs and goals, as Worcester State strives to provide you with the education that will help you succeed.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO