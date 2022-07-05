ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-year-old girl, third of three sisters, dies from injuries in June 23 house fire in Hilltop

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
A third girl who was critically injured in a fire in June at a Hilltop home has died from her injuries, the Columbus Division of Fire announced Tuesday.

Heavin Roebuck, 7, died Tuesday morning at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said.

Sisters,10 and 8, die from injuries in Hilltop house fire, 7-year-old clinging to life

Heavin and her sisters, 10-year-old Diamond and 8-year-old LaRiyiah, were all critically injured in the June 23 fire at a home on the first block of Midland Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood. Diamond and LaRiyiah both died on June 24 from their injuries.

Robert Taylor, 22, also died in the fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. on June 23, they found heavy flames at the front of the home, Geitter said. The three girls were rescued from the second floor. Taylor also was found on the second floor of the home, but was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

A woman, believed to be the mother of the girls, was injured in the fire, but was able to escape on her own.

Man killed, three girls in critical condition from house fire on Columbus' Hilltop

At least 13 people were inside the home at the time of the fire, Geitter said. No working smoke detectors were in the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious, Geitter said.

A funeral for Diamond and LaRiyiah was originally scheduled for Wednesday, however, family members posting on social media said the funeral will be postponed so that all three sisters can be buried together.

An online fundraiser has been started to help cover the costs of funerals for the girls.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

Jo Meehan
4d ago

I'm very sad for the father & 3 daughters who lost lives. 😢 But for the life of me, I don't understand why the Mom ran out of the house without trying to "save" her babies! I'm sure that's why the dad was on the same floor, but as a mom "myself" I would Never leave my child(s) behind in Any circumstance! Please R.I.P. for those who lost their lives & who are effected by this loss! My heart goes out to ALL! 😢💔

IN THIS ARTICLE
