Sarasota, FL

Sarasota National 8-9-10 All-Stars advance to state tournament

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
The Sarasota National 8-9-10 All-Stars advanced to the State Tournament on July 7 to 10 in St. Augustine after winning two sectional games.

In Section 6, Sarasota National defeated LaBelle, 12-10, and Bonita Springs, 4-3, to move on.

The Nationals' first game is 5 p.m. Thursday in St. Augustine.

Sarasota National is 6-0 in all-star play.

The team has set up a GoFundMe page to help with its expenses.

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

