Nashville, TN

Whitt's Barbecue shutters 2 Nashville-area locations

By Sherah Ndjongo, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

Whitt's Barbecue, one of Nashville’s most cherished family-run restaurant chains, announced on Monday that two of its locations have shuttered.

The Antioch location at 1800 Antioch Pike and the West Avenue (Charlotte) location at 5211 Alabama Ave. are no longer open for business, according to a statement posted on Whitt's website.

“This was a hard decision as Antioch was our first location, which opened the doors in 1978, followed shortly after by Charlotte in 1985,” Whitt’s posted.

The statement also thanked customers for their continued support during their more than 44 years of business.

Whitt’s Barbecue has over 20 locations available across Tennessee, not including the closures.

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

