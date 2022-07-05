21 "Ms. Marvel" Behind-The-Scenes Facts Straight From Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

"It was extremely special because you almost never see Partition visualized in Hollywood. It is one of the largest mass migrations the world has ever seen. So much of Kamala's history comes from that. It was truly special to recreate that in the manner that I wanted to," Sharmeen continued. "There was a moment when I was filming that I literally had hundreds and hundreds of people [on set]. I looked around, and so many of us in video village were like, 'This feels like 1947. It feels like we are creating something extremely special.' We filmed a lot of it in Thailand, and during Partition, in Aug. 1947, it was a very hot month, and we were filming in the heat of Thailand. So from the weather to the people to the look and feel of the trains and the platform, it was really surreal for many of us who were part of the production that day."