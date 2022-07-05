ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexa Chung Was Spotted Kissing Tom Sturridge While Sitting Right Behind His Ex Sienna Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEa6e_0gVOyCaA00

Tom Sturridge and Sienna Miller are the definition of some seriously chill exes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPEQV_0gVOyCaA00
Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

The former couple dated for four years before splitting in 2015 and they now co-parent their nine-year-old daughter, Marlowe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pc8f6_0gVOyCaA00
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Over the weekend, the duo were spotted on a double date at Wimbledon — where they each brought along their new significant others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqFtq_0gVOyCaA00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Not only that, but the outing also marked Tom's first public appearance with his girlfriend, model Alexa Chung .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rbxh2_0gVOyCaA00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sienna was joined by her boyfriend, Oli Green, whom she's been linked to since February of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tJmz_0gVOyCaA00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

The two couples didn't hold back on their personal PDA — and later even snapped some selfies together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vMcy_0gVOyCaA00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

While the whole thing might have been completely awkward for most people, the group actually seemed to really enjoy the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcfrI_0gVOyCaA00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

And that makes sense, considering Sienna has said that the exes are on really good terms — and actually lived together at one point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Z2A9_0gVOyCaA00
Fred Duval / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"Everybody will stay over or we'll all go on holiday and that's because we genuinely want to be around each other," she once told Harper's Bazaar , adding, "It's great for our daughter that she has two parents who love each other and are friends. He's definitely my best friend in the entire world."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2tri_0gVOyCaA00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

It's nice to see that Tom and Sienna have been able to stay so close over the years!

