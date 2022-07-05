28 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Metropolitan Police Officer fired a shot at a pit bull on Wednesday during an incident at Fort Davis Park. According to MPD Commander Ralph Ennis, a K9 unit officer and his dog, a Pointer, were walking in the park when an unleashed pit bull attacked the canine. The officer “pleaded with the dog’s owner to get control of the dog.” After temporarily restraining the dog, he broke loose and attacked the Pointer a second time. That’s when the officer fired one shot, striking the pit bull.

