Portland, OR

Body Found In North Portland Harbor

KXL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A body was found in the Columbia...

www.kxl.com

Portland Police: Subjects Detained Amid Shooting Homicide Investigation

Police shutdown Se Powell Blvd and 122nd Friday night July 8, 2022. (Portland, ORE) — Portland Police Officers from the East Precinct responded to a shooting Friday night (July 8) at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 112th ave. Upon Arrival, Officers found one male deceased and another wounded. The injured male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Shooting in Southeast Portland claims two victims; suspects sought

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot on Friday evening in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to initial statements from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard....
KXL

Driver Arrested For Critically Injuring Woman In SW Portland Hit & Run

PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly woman visiting her husband at St. Vincent Medical Center was critically injured when she was hit by a car on Thursday night. Washington County Sherriff’s deputies say Diana Petty, 72, was crossing Southwest Barnes Road when she was hit by the driver of a vehicle who ran a red light around 7:20pm and left the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland homicide clearance rates are falling as killings increase

As Portland homicide rates have soared in recent years, the Portland Police Bureau has struggled to keep up. The latest figures, released Thursday, show Portland officers are clearing fewer cases as the number of killings has skyrocketed. Clearing a homicide typically means arresting someone for the crime. Sometimes a homicide can be cleared “exceptionally,” meaning detectives believe they have enough evidence but are unable to make an arrest, for example, if the suspect has died or the witnesses are unwilling to cooperate with the prosecution.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Why the man accused of violently attacking an Asian family in Portland got out of jail the same day he was arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. — When is an individual released after being charged with a crime, and when are they detained until their next hearing?. In Oregon, this system as a whole changed on July 1 due to the passing of Senate Bill 48, which moved the state away from a bail-based system to one that focuses even more on a person's potential threat to the community.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Reward Offered To Help Solve 2020 Portland Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. – A cash reward is offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 19-year-old Julian Heredia. He was found shot to death on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland on July 10th, 2020. Police have no suspects. Anyone wishing to submit a secure...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Navy veteran's prized motorcycle stolen from outside Gresham apartment complex

GRESHAM, Ore. — Early Thursday morning, Navy veteran Edwin Anderson walked outside his Gresham apartment to find his motorcycle — a 2011 Honda Shadow Aero — missing. "I came out with my flags for the mission and my parking space was empty," Anderson said. "My neighbor said that she went out for a cigarette at 3 o'clock, it was there. But when she left for work at 5:30 a.m., it was gone. I think [the thief] picked it because of the way it looked."
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Woman killed after shooting in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is dead following a report of a shooting in Northeast Portland late Wednesday night, Portland police said. On July 6, officers responded to the shooting at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue around 11:22 p.m. They found the woman dead and a man nearby who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.
PORTLAND, OR

