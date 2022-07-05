Body Found In North Portland Harbor

GRESHAM, Ore. — Early Thursday morning, Navy veteran Edwin Anderson walked outside his Gresham apartment to find his motorcycle — a 2011 Honda Shadow Aero — missing. "I came out with my flags for the mission and my parking space was empty," Anderson said. "My neighbor said that she went out for a cigarette at 3 o'clock, it was there. But when she left for work at 5:30 a.m., it was gone. I think [the thief] picked it because of the way it looked."

