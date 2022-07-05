Rebel Wilson Shared A Candid Post About Gaining Weight On Vacation And Reminded Followers That No One Should Be Defined By Their Body

Sam Asghari is gushing over his married life with Britney Spears and revealed how well his partner is doing as well as how much she’s supported him throughout his acting career. The 28-year-old actor sat down with Good Morning America on Wednesday to chat about life as a married man and being Spears’ husband. As he went on to share how the 40-year-old singer has been doing, he also confessed that he doesn’t 100 per cent feel like he’s a husband yet.“She’s amazing, she’s doing great,” he said. “The husband thing hasn’t hit me yet.”Regarding the wedding, the Can...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO