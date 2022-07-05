Andrew Whitworth teeing it up in star-filled celebrity golf tournament again this week

Andrew Whitworth has more time to work on his golf game now that he’s retired from the NFL and he’ll once again put himself to the test this week at the American Century Championship in Tahoe. The star-studded celebrity golf tournament is the biggest of its kind, pitting actors, athletes and comedians against each other at Edgewood in South Lake Tahoe.

Whitworth made his debut at the tournament last year, finishing tied for 25th with a total score of 32 points in the modified Stableford format. He shot rounds of 79, 84 and 78.

The pairings haven’t yet been announced for this week’s tournament, but there will be plenty of familiar faces in the field. Josh Allen, Derek Carr, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Patrick Peterson and Aaron Rodgers are among the active NFL players teeing it up, as well as Adam Thielen and Harrison Smith.

The fun begins on July 6, but the first of the three rounds will be on Friday, July 8.