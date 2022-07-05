ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Andrew Whitworth teeing it up in star-filled celebrity golf tournament again this week

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Andrew Whitworth has more time to work on his golf game now that he’s retired from the NFL and he’ll once again put himself to the test this week at the American Century Championship in Tahoe. The star-studded celebrity golf tournament is the biggest of its kind, pitting actors, athletes and comedians against each other at Edgewood in South Lake Tahoe.

Whitworth made his debut at the tournament last year, finishing tied for 25th with a total score of 32 points in the modified Stableford format. He shot rounds of 79, 84 and 78.

The pairings haven’t yet been announced for this week’s tournament, but there will be plenty of familiar faces in the field. Josh Allen, Derek Carr, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Patrick Peterson and Aaron Rodgers are among the active NFL players teeing it up, as well as Adam Thielen and Harrison Smith.

The fun begins on July 6, but the first of the three rounds will be on Friday, July 8.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers sees something in Samori Toure, Packers' seventh-round WR

After losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the same offseason, the Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in this year’s NFL Draft. Everyone is most excited about Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who the Packers selected in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. However, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers made an interesting comment about seventh-rounder Samori Toure.
GREEN BAY, WI
