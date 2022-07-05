ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, AL

Honoring our nation’s freedom

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – As the drizzling rain came to an end, Garden City and Hanceville families came out to celebrate the nation’s independence Sunday evening with food, inflatable slides, a mechanical bull and, of course, fireworks.

Garden City Mayor Tim Eskew said, “Being one of the oldest towns in Cullman County, this Fourth of July means a lot to us. It means freedom.”

Scott Arnold, pastor at Garden City First Baptist Church, shared what the day means to him, saying, “This is all about the freedom of our great nation. I’m pro-American and there’s nothing better. We live in the greatest country in the world. Coming together to celebrate our freedoms as Americans is a no-brainer.”

Arnold and his church hosted the event for many years before the Town took over the duties.

“This is the 10th annual Fourth of July celebration in Garden City,” said Arnold. “The church started doing it years ago and the city took it over two years ago. The church still fills in where we’re needed.”

A lemonade stand provided a tasty cooling-off treat, and hot dogs were a big hit with many of the celebrators.

Garden City typically holds its fireworks event the Sunday before the Fourth of July, as to not interfere with the other festivities around the county. Last year’s attendance reached upward of 600-700 people, according to Arnold.

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail was ready for a good meal and fireworks. He spoke about what the holiday is about for him.

“Many men and women sacrificed their lives so we can be free. We just can’t forget that. We are blessed as Americans,” he said. Of the importance of unity within the south Cullman County communities, he shared, “We, in Hanceville, want to come down here and support our sister city, Garden City. They’re so good at supporting us. Anytime they have an event, we try our best to support them, and they support us. We have Colony Day coming up and we’re lending a hand there. It’s a cumulative thing.”

