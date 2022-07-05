ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

NEW Sessions of Summer and Fall Art Classes Are Now Registering

Tampa Bay News Wire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the earliest memory you have about the creative freedom of art? Perhaps it’s the smell of a new box of crayons as you first opened them, or the tremendous feeling of the clay squishing between your fingers as you squeezed it. A blank sheet of paper, a ball of...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Tampa Bay News Wire

PHSC Announces 50th Anniversary Year Plans

Pasco-Hernando State College will celebrate 50 years of service to the district with free community celebrations, a speaker series featuring notable presenters, and many other unique events and initiatives. The college’s golden anniversary year officially begins this month and will conclude June 30, 2023. The first of five campus-based...
DADE CITY, FL
wfla.com

Connecting Art and Sailing in Clearwater

The Clearwater Community Sailing Center connects sailing, art, and inclusion to create ripples of change by igniting a passion for sailing with at-risk local youth. Sailing allows kids to experience the outdoors while learning life skills, and it teaches the fundamentals of stewardship. Youth racers, Garrett January and Sky Muyskens, and Brian McAllister from Pinellas County Center for the Arts, join guest host, Farron Hipp, on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about how they connect art and sailing.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

St. Pete Author Publishes Third Anthology

The story “Greasy Lake” by T.C. Boyle is a coming-of-age tale exploring what it means to be “bad.” Inspired by Bruce Springsteen’s “Spirit in the Night,” the themes of pushing the limits of societal norms and straying from the “good” path prompted St. Petersburg-based writer Luanne Smith, along with Bonnie Jo Campbell, to assemble her third anthology, Muddy Back Roads, from Madville Publishing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
813area.com

Fun Things To Do in Brandon, Florida

For the residents of Brandon, finding fun things to do in Brandon, Florida can seem like a minimal list. However, you don't have to drive to downtown Tampa or other busy cities to find fun activities. There are plenty of things to do in Brandon that are within just a few miles of the majority of locals here.
BRANDON, FL
thatssotampa.com

Felicitous may be the coolest cafe and coffee roaster in the Tampa area

Tucked inside a purple cottage off the main drag of Temple Terrace is Felicitous, a cafe with fresh roasted coffee and a wondrous menu of vegan, and gluten-free pastries. The cafe also has a printer and that is CLUTCH in my eyes. The walls are decorated with art by area artists. There’s a brick patio area with an ordering window, and picnic tables set up in the backyard. You may also know some wild Florida plants growing near the parking lot. Mint and other herbs have been cultivated on the property to be used in pastries and signature espresso drinks. The green area also serves as a vendor market once a month.
TAMPA, FL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in St Petersburg, FL — 20 Top Places!

Are you headed to the waterfront city of St. Petersburg in the Sunshine State of Florida for a long-awaited getaway?. Do you want to know about your terrific breakfast choices ahead of time so that you can plan your trip accordingly?. Then, check out this list that I prepared of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's Thai Temple has its beat back

For the first time since anybody heard the word coronavirus, some pals and I boated out to the Wat Mongkolratanaram — aka Thai Temple, aka Wat Tampa — on Sunday morning for a reunion feast.The Sunday market closed for a spell in 2020, then reopened as a drive-thru, but we wanted to wait until it opened to foot traffic before braving the seas.What's new: The Buddhist temple on the banks of the Palm River, a few miles east of downtown Tampa, has its beat back and now takes walk-up orders. We washed down piping hot beef noodle soup, crab rangoon, egg rolls, and empanadas with their delicious Thai tea before heading back.The picnic tables are open for seating.If you go: Good luck finding any official hours posted, but food is generally served 9am to noon on Sundays, 5306 Palm River Road in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
727area.com

Parasailing on Clearwater and St. Pete Beach | Prices, Locations

If you live in or are visiting the 727 area's Gulf Coast, the beach provides myriad opportunities for one-of-a-kind fun here in Florida. From relaxing on the sand to swimming, snorkeling, jet-skiing, and more, these opportunities are endless. Parasailing is one of these unique activities and is perfect for the entire family. Head to one of these safe parasailing outfits and enjoy a stunning view of the coast from high in your parachute.
CLEARWATER, FL
thegabber.com

Rentals Less Than for $1,200 Near Gulfport

Not even Gulfport’s Gecko Queen is immune to the rising rent prices in Gulfport. Elizabeth Hendricks, the current Gecko Queen, has to move out of her Town Shores condominium by October of this year. She’s renting, and her landlord is selling. Hendricks pays $1,450 for her two-bedroom rental....
GULFPORT, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Floridan Palace Hotel Interviewing Candidates for 5 Key Positions

Ampa Bay, FLA (July 5th, 2022) – The beautiful landmark of Downtown Tampa is looking to expand its work family. The Floridan is hiring for key roles within the organization. Front Desk Receptionist (Monday to Friday | Weekend availability) This position involves greeting visitors, helping them navigate through an...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

'Red, White & Kaboom' draws crowd in Lakeland

Despite the rain, it was a packed crowd in Lakeland on Sunday night for the city's 'Red, White & Kaboom' celebration. The festivities kicked off at Lake Mirror with live music and food trucks before a dramatic fireworks display to end the night.
franchising.com

Captain D’s Continues Expansion in Florida with Opening of New Restaurant in Spring Hill

July 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest company-owned location in Spring Hill, Florida. Located at 2096 Mariner Blvd., the Spring Hill restaurant is the first of several Florida locations the brand plans to develop in the coming months. A Brooksville opening is on tap later this summer, and new restaurants are in the pipeline for New Port Richey and Cocoa as well. This is Captain D’s 34th location overall in the state and the first in the Spring Hill market.
SPRING HILL, FL
995qyk.com

Dunedin Man Sells 40 to 50 Pizzas A Day From His Boat

Dunedin Man Sells 40 to 50 Pizzas A Day From His Boat. One word – BRILLIANT! There is no ordering in advance, but if you’re at the right place at the right time – Pizza!. Sean Ferraro from Madison Avenue Pizza in Dunedin has the restaurant a few blocks off the water. So, why not get on the skiff and have his employees run 20-30 pizzas at a time over to the water. Then, hit the sand bars. Think Caladisi Island State Park, and Honeymoon Island.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Shumaker Lawyer Selected for Advancing Racial Equity on Nonprofit Boards Fellowship

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Lawyer Brittainy Joyner has been accepted into the 2022 cohort of the Nonprofit Leadership Center’s Advancing Racial Equity on Nonprofit Boards (ARENB) Fellowship. The six-part ARENB program is designed to advance racial and ethnic diversity, equity, and inclusion on nonprofit boards throughout Tampa Bay, deepen the board governance knowledge and skills of professionals of color, and equip select nonprofits to genuinely welcome participating board fellows and ensure their organizations are ready and committed to fostering more inclusive and equitable boards and cultures.
Fast Casual

Captain D’s expands to Spring Hill, Florida

Captain D's, a fast casual seafood restaurant, has opened a company-owned location in Spring Hill, Florida, the 34th in the state and the first in Spring Hill, according to a press release. Located at 2096 Mariner Blvd., the Spring Hill restaurant is the first of several Florida locations the brand...
SPRING HILL, FL
suncoastnews.com

Farm Share distributes food in Brooksville on Wednesday, July 6

BROOKSVILLE – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Brooksville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The Farm Share distribution with Mid Florida Community Services Inc. will be...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: No bananas at Coquina Key Plaza

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. Our city needs affordable and workforce housing, a fact few will contest....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

