Spring Hill, TN

Contractor alert: Spring Hill to procure engineering services

By Cedric Dent Jr.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring Hill will soon solicit the rendering of services to deal with a litany of disparate water-related concerns from a variety of different types of contractors. Spring Hill is looking at several requests for qualifications to be disseminated in the near future with regard to water and sewer utility services. These...

Growth influences possible adaptation on Nolensville Road, Rocky Fork Road

The advent of two big developments, both anchored by major grocery chains, is contributing to the need for changes on Nolensville Road and Rocky Fork Road. Town officials have also acknowledged the upticks in commercial activity, residential population and traffic volume for Rocky Fork and Nolensville Roads as a reason to widen Rocky Fork from the town limit all the way to the same intersection at which Village Green is being developed. The widening of Rocky Fork may also involve the construction of a roundabout at its junction with Newsom Lane.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

TDOT announces lane closures through July 13

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through July 13 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. Resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of the Leipers Creek Road overpass includes the removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1 It will occur daily from 6:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

State Veterinarian Announces Detection of Theileria in Maury County

THE STATE VETERINARIAN RECENTLY ANNOUNCE THE DETECTION OF THEILERIA ORIENTALIS IN A HERD OF CATTLE IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THEILERIA IS A TICKBORNE PARASITE THAT INFECTS RED AND WHITE BLOOD CELLS AND CAUSES SEVERE ANEMIA IN CATTLE. THERE IS NO VACCINE TO PREVENT THE ILLNESS OR EFFECTIVE TREATMENT. ONCE AN ANIMAL IS INFECTED, IT IS A CARRIER FOR LIFE. THE AFFECTED HERD IN MAURY COUNTY SHOWED SIGNS OF ILLNESS AND LETHARGY, AND DESPITE VETERINARY ATTENTION AND ANTIBIOTIC TREATMENTS, ULTIMATELY SOME ANIMALS DIED. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN DOT GOV.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Water shortage in Spring Hill sparks discussion on future

Water – or the lack thereof – has become a consistent issue in Spring Hill over the past month, as twice the city has issued a ban on residential watering in that time frame. The city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen, along with staff member Dan Allen, discussed at the most recent meeting how to best combat that issue.
SPRING HILL, TN
Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief does walkthrough of Fire Station 5, discusses details of new facility

Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Goss broadcasted from Facebook Live on Wednesday afternoon to give an update and walkthrough of Fire Station 5. Just off of Split Log Road, the $9 million project is still on schedule to be completed in the fall, Goss said. The aim is to have the two-story station completed, as well as the push-in ceremony for the new fire truck, in mid-October.
Success of Nolensville Nights yields town to reapply for state arts grant

Nolensville Commissioners have seen fit to act on the town’s eligibility for the state’s Arts Build Communities grant. The ABC grant program, facilitated by the Tennessee Arts Commission, accepts applications from municipalities and awards up to $3,500 to those it approves. The award comes with a requirement that the funds be matched by the municipality in question. The program also requires the town to pay 100 percent of all invoices involved in the projects for which funding is used before it can seek reimbursement.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Spring Hill Chamber to host state candidate forum

This month’s Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce luncheon will feature a candidate forum for the state legislature’s districts that include parts of Spring Hill. The Chamber of Commerce is set to host state representative candidates for District 64 and District 92. The former includes Maury County parts of the city whereas the latter jurisdiction includes the Williamson County component. The state candidate luncheon will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 at UAW Hall — 125 Stephen P. Yokich Pkwy. It is expected to end by 1 p.m.
SPRING HILL, TN
Coaches Corner Sports Grill in Spring Hill closes

Coaches Corner Sports Grill in Spring Hill has closed. The restaurant opened in October 2020 on Port Royal Road, and this week a sign was on the front door of the business which reads, "Thank you Spring Hill for all your support. Hope to see you again." The businesses website...
SPRING HILL, TN
Blue Monarch opens new Rechter Home

Over 200 gathered on Sunday, June 26 at the Blue Monarch campus in Coffee County to celebrate the official opening of the new Rechter Home, which will house eight families in the Blue Monarch program. Since 2003, Blue Monarch has provided long-term, residential recovery for nearly 1,000 women and children who are healing from abuse and addiction.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Parents' Choice TN files lawsuit challenging curriculum, say law against teaching CRT

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Williamson County couple is suing the county school system and the state over the ‘Wit and Wisdom’ curriculum. Parents’ Choice Tennessee’s founders, Trisha and James Lucente, have a first grader in Williamson County Schools and challenged the school board on the curriculum because they said it violates state law prohibiting teaching critical race theory and common core.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Announces New Board Member

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce that Nick Person will join the foundation’s board of directors. Nick resides in Murfreesboro and is a staff member at New Vision Church, just outside of Nashville. He recently completed his master’s degree from Richmont Graduate University and, this fall, will be starting his Doctoral program in ministry. He has been in full-time ministry for over 20 years.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rent on the rise: Woman struggles to keep home

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman said she was suddenly notified her lease won’t be renewed and is faced with finding a new place to live amid a rapidly rising rent market. “The letter says, ‘We have decided not to renew your lease,’” Rose DuSeigneur read. “It doesn’t...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WEATHER- Excessive Heat Continues, But, Storms and Relief On Way

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 TNZ005>008-023>028-056>062-075-093>095-082000- /O.CON.KOHX.EH.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220709T0500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 257 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching around 110 degrees. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of I-65. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
NASHVILLE, TN
Disease affecting cattle found in Maury County herd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state veterinarian has announced the detection of a disease affecting cattle in Tennessee. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said Theileria Orientalis, a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle, was found in a herd in Maury County. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

