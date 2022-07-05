Mount Vernon law report: June 29 - July 4. 2022

Sebastien Trey Copley was traveling north on S. Edgewood Rd. Thomas V. Woosley was stopped northbound on S. Edgewood Rd. at E. Gambier St. at the red traffic signal. Copley fell asleep and failing to see Woosley stopped struck him in the rear end. Copley was cited for full time and...
MOUNT VERNON — A new Tim Horton's is coming to replace Mister Pizza on Newark Road with an expected opening date of October or early November. The coffee and donut shop, located at 110 Newark Road, will have a new drive-thru only concept, said Jen Francis, Director of Company Development at Rensko Holdings, who operates at Next Level Restaurant Brands.
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found two guilty after trials, arraignments and hearings this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. The city law director's office brought forward the following cases. JULY 6. Stephen Carpenteri, 71, of Lyman, Maine, was found guilty of Failing to Attach a Game-Check...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in finding two men from central Ohio accused of felonies. Dewyone Wells is wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. Russell Blankenship is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated robbery. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information […]
UPDATE (July 6, 2022 11:37 a.m.) — Following a street closure between Crossroads mall and Route 19 in Bradley a chase began in Raleigh County, proceeded to Fayette County, and finally ended in Raleigh County near Buffalo Wild Wings. Dispatchers told 59News somewhere near Buffalo Wild Wings shots were...
MOUNT VERNON — Around 135 residents attended public hearings this week to learn the proposed long-term alternatives for the Knox Cattle Company dam on Yauger Road. Knox County Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel told the residents his goal was to get reasonable alternatives before them, and then have them get with their attorneys regarding which alternative they prefer.
MOUNT VERNON – Carolyn Fergus found a sense of community through her faith and belief in helping the less fortunate. Now she'll be able to transform her missionary mindset as the new executive director for Interchurch. Fergus' has experience with Interchurch by donating items to its food pantry at...
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is currently investigating a drowning at Pymatuning State Park. The female victim was recovered after the boat she was on reportedly drifted away. This left her in the water with a float. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on July 2. Attempts...
Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
While many people are familiar with Ohio's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Flooding has been an issue in Ohio for centuries but thanks to the creation of dams in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, flooding is a lot less common today.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal grand jury has indicted 11 people for being a part of a central Ohio drug trafficking ring that dealt bulk amounts of fentanyl and cocaine, including dealing near a school, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the Southern District of Ohio.
Ohio Woman Attacked at Family CampgroundOhio Mugshot. On July 3, 2022, Deputies responded to River Bend Campground at 1092 Whetstone River Road South for a report of a female unresponsive following some type of fight.
Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide. The gas station takeover will lower […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A multi-agency law enforcement task force today announced the arrests of eight men and three women indicted by a federal grand jury here for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio. The charges include dealing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers executed 14 search warrants at various locations throughout Central Ohio and made the arrests between June 29 and July 1.
OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting fewer traffic related fatalities on Ohio’s roadways over the Fourth of July weekend than last year. OSP says 16 people lost their lives in 16 traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, which began Friday, July 1 and ended Monday, July 4.
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff for all public buildings and grounds in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated. Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) reported 16 fatal crashes on the state’s roadways over the long Fourth of July weekend, resulting in 16 deaths. In data released Tuesday, OSHP said impairment played a role in four of the crashes. Overall, troopers across the...
