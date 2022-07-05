Outsider Picks: Best Albums of June 2022

We’ve officially made it halfway through 2022. So far, we’ve seen some great releases from some of our favorite artists. Additionally, we’ve seen records from previously-unknown artists be some of the best new albums we’ve heard in quite a while. So far, it has been a great year for music fans. This is especially true for those who love country music, bluegrass, and roots music.

June wasn’t the biggest month on the calendar when it came to new albums. Instead, it seems that the theme for last month was quality over quantity. As a result, we’ve got a short list of some of the best albums you’ll put in your ears this year.

The Best Albums of June 2022

No matter what you’re into, you’re bound to find something to crank on this list. The best albums of June came from some of the biggest names in country music from yesterday and today, expert bluesmen, and some great up-and-coming acts.

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

– Luke Combs The Spur – Joan Shelley

– Joan Shelley Calling You from My Mountain – Peter Rowan

– Peter Rowan Rich White Honky Blues – Hank Williams Jr.

– Hank Williams Jr. Southern Circus – IV and the Strange Band

IV and the Strange Band As Far As I Can See: The Best of – Bill Anderson

– Bill Anderson Up the Hill and Through the Fog – The Slocan Ramblers

– The Slocan Ramblers Chicamacomico – American Aquarium

– American Aquarium Mississippi Son – Charlie Musselwhite

– Charlie Musselwhite Big Dreamers – Blue Dogs

– Blue Dogs Teeth Marks – S.G. Goodman

Honestly, the best way to take in any of these albums is to put them on and let them play. However, not everyone has that kind of time on their hands. So, you can check out our playlist that contains standout tracks from each of the records mentioned above. Additionally, you’ll find singles from Willi Carlisle and Sierra Ferrell. While you’re at it, follow Outsider on Spotify to get all the best music from our favorite artists.

Southern Circus

I’ve been waiting on IV and The Strange Band to drop an album since their debut single “Son of Sin” dropped last spring. More than a year later, they released Southern Circus and it was well worth the wait. IV is the great-grandson of Hank Williams and the son of Hank III. You can hear the influence of his lineage in this album. From lonesome country songs to big, distorted punk rock guitar riffs, Southern Circus has it all.

Calling You from My Mountain

Peter Rowan has been a bluegrass picker since the 60s. He was a member of Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys for a few years. Additionally, he was a founding member of Old & In the Way. With Calling You from My Mountain, the Massachusetts-born musician shows that he’s still got it after all these years. If you’re looking for some good ‘grass that harkens back to the days of Monroe, you’ve found it. Songs like “Veil of Deja Blue” and the instrumental “Come Along Jody” will scratch any ‘grass itches you have.

Mississippi Son

To me, this was the best album to drop in the first week of June. Even with all of the other great music that’s come our since then, Mississippi Son is still in heavy rotation over here. Like I said before, I could fit all I know about the blues in a whiskey glass and still have room for ice. However, I know good music when I hear it. Musslewhite has been playing the blues for more than 60 years and hasn’t lost a single step. If you’re looking for a new blues album to spin, this is the one.