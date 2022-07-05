New five-star recruits in the class of 2024: several additions

L to R: Flory Bidunga Boogie Fland, Somto Cyril (Photo credit: Jamie Shaw)

On Monday, On3 released its expanded class of 2024 player rankings. The initial top-25 has been extended out to 75, and six more five-star recruits have now been added.

Let’s dive in and identify which prospects earned their fifth star.

Flory Bidunga (C)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Updated ranking: No. 3

Position: Center

High school: Kokomo (IN)

Recruitment: Uncommitted

Flory Bidunga arrived in the United States just 10 months ago, and he’s making a name for himself fast. Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the 6-foot-9, 230-pound center dominated in front of college coaches at the NBPA Top-100 Camp last week in Orlando. Bidunga is explosive around the rim, catching lobs and blocking shots. His body is college ready and his motor is unyielding, leading to easy boards and easy points. Bidunga has only been playing basketball for two years, and his skillset is impressive for that time range. He’s asserted himself as the next dominant force in high school basketball.

Bidunga currently holds offers from Auburn, Arizona State, Creighton, Wake Forest, Bradley, and Fort Payne. Indiana, Purdue, Kentucky, and Ohio State are among those to begin showing interest in the big man.

Asa Newell (SF/PF)

Previous ranking: No. 24

Updated ranking: No. 4

Position: Small/Power Forward

High school: Montverde Academy (FL)

Recruitment: Uncommitted

When On3 evaluated Asa Newell at the City of Palms Classic last December, ranking him 24th nationally felt appropriate. After seeing him once again at the USA Basketball U17 tryouts, Newell opened our eyes. There is a world of upside that has yet to be tapped into.

Don’t let his lanky frame fool you, Newell has some toughness about him. Pushing 6-foot-9, Newell’s ability to stretch the floor, paired with his timing on the glass is high level. He moves extremely well, very fluid, and can play along the perimeter, guarding multiple positions.

Newell currently holds offers from Indiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Oklahoma State, among others.

Yves Missi (C)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Updated ranking: No. 6

Position: Center

High school: West Nottingham Academy (MD)

Recruitment: Uncommitted

Yves Missi is another big man prospect that has burst onto the scene. At 6-foot-10, 220-pounds, Missi is a dependable big man with nice hands and touch around the rim. He’s exhibits great timing when shot-blocking and runs the floor well for a player of his stature. Missi doesn’t rely solely on his high-running motor and athletics to score, but he’s also exhibited some footwork on the lowblock to pair with his ever-expanding skillset.

Ohio State Michigan, Kansas, Indiana, Baylor, St. John’s, Syracuse and UCLA are among those who’ve offered. Originally from Cameroon.

Trentyn Flowers (SF)

Previous ranking: No. 25

Updated ranking: No. 8

Position: Center

High school: Rosedale Christian Academy (VA)

Recruitment: Uncommitted

Trentyn Flowers is one of the more polished prospects in the class of 2024 at 6-foot-8. He can handle the ball on the perimeter if needed, and has shown excellent court vision. Flowers has an advanced skillset for a rising junior. He’s got a knack for getting the defensive off balance, so he can either get to the rim, create space to fire off an open shot, or make a read to one of his teammates. He’s also a threat as a lob-catcher in the open court, as well as a spot up three-point shooter. Flowers consistently plays with effort on both sides of the ball.

Flowers holds offers from Michigan, Arkansas, LSU, USC, Memphis, Kansas, and others. Kentucky, North Carolina, and others have shown interest.

Boogie Fland (PG)

Previous ranking: No. 9

Updated ranking: No. 9

Position: Point Guard

High school: Archbishop Stepinac (NY)

Recruitment: Uncommitted

Johnuel “Boogie” Fland didn’t rise, nor fall in the rankings, but has earned his fifth star as On3’s 2024 class rankings expanded. He’s one of the best two-way guards in America. Fland is a fierce competitor with a dog mentality and a threat from the three-point line. He easily catch fire from deep, stacking threes in bunches. Defensively, Fland is an absolute menace, never backing down from a challenge.

One of the younger players in the class, Fland still has room to grow and develop, but he is well on his way.

Michigan, Indiana, Kansas, UCLA, Oregon, UConn, Miami, St. John’s, Seton Hall, and others have offered Fland.

Somto Cyril (C)

Previous ranking: No. 18

Updated ranking: No. 10

Position: Center

High school: Hamilton Heights (TN)

Recruitment: Uncommitted

Standing at 6-foot-11, weighing 250-pounds, and boasting a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Somto Cyril is an absolute man child. He’s a force to be reckoned with on the inside and attempts to bring the entire goal down every time he dunks, just like Shaq. Cyril arguably the most physically imposing big man in the class, with a chiseled frame and a college ready body. The big man has a high motor and battles on the glass for rebounds. His offensive arsenal is still a work in progress, making the majority of his impact as a rim-runner, dunker, and shot-blocker.

Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, LSU, and others are amongst those who’ve offered Cyril. Kentucky has also shown interest.