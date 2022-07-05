Relationships pushed FSU to the top for Top-100 recruit Keldric Faulk

Photo from Keldric Faulk

Florida State offered Keldric Faulk early, the Seminoles put a lot of work into his recruitment, and it paid off.

Auburn and Florida gave the No. 63 prospect in the On3 Consensus a lot to think about, but it came down to Clemson and Florida State. He went back and forth over the last week, but when he made his decision on July 4, it was Florida State.

“It was a tough decision, but I made my final decision late Monday night,” Faulk told On3. “I just kept narrowing things down. I thought about it a lot. It came down to where I felt comfortable, where my mom felt comfortable, what school I felt best about, and that is Florida State.”

Florida State offered the 6-foot-6, 265-pound EDGE out of Highland Home (Ala.) in the spring of 2020. The staff in Tallahassee has been consistent since then and that was a big factor in his decision.

“I just had that feeling with Florida State. It was natural with the coaches there. Coach Norvell, coach Papuchis, coach Haggins, coach Scott, and so many of the coaches there got to know me and my mom. They gave me that family feel.

“The coaches never changed. They were so level and so consistent with me. The way they recruited me gave me the feeling that I really knew these guys. The relationships were so important.

“My connection with Florida State is different. They talk to my mom daily. They recruited me hard. Florida State built relationships with my family, so that was awesome. That meant a lot to me.”

Faulk visited Florida State four times. He has had countless phone calls and zoom calls with the coaches in Tallahassee. His mother is comfortable with the staff. Faulk knows a list of Seminole players.

He is more than happy about his decision and can’t wait to be part of what coach Norvell is building.

“Florida State is coming back,” Faulk said. “I am confident in coach Norvell and that was part of my decision too. The players love him, they love what he is doing, and in the next few years, Florida State will be back at the top.

“Florida State has a great history, it has great people there, and while recruiting was stressful, I know I made the best decision for me.”