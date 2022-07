Kevin Durant and Draymond Green may not have departed on the best of terms back in 2019, but it is apparently not enough to stop Draymond from defending his former teammate. In the latest installment of his podcast (the Draymond Green Show), Dray dedicated a segment to Durant and his situation in Brooklyn, defending the 2x champion against the haters and critics who are accusing him of running from the grind.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO