John L. Brach of Mt. Laurel, N.J., died June 22, 2022. He was 84. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Dolores (nee Mruk), and loving father of James Brach (Dawn), Lisa Brach, Denise Brach and Kristen Davidson (Jay). He was the devoted grandfather of Zachary Brach and Aidan and Liam Davidson, and dear brother of Constance Wrzesniewski (Robert) and the late Thomas Brach and Maryann Leszczynski. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO