NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral 11-year-old makes first appearance for gun store theft

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral juvenile who is accused of stealing 22 guns from a Cape Coral gun store with his brother on June 8 is pleading not guilty.

One of the brothers, 11-year-old Lukis Ayala, just appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

Both Lukis and his 14-year-old brother, Felix Ayala, are both accused of stealing nearly a dozen guns from Guns4Less. Felix was not in court.

Officials said that Lukis was on a crime spree leading up to this and has now been connected to at least 16 car burglaries in Lee County.

The two brothers allegedly cut the power to the gun store and smashed glass displays with a sledgehammer before stealing 22 guns, ammo, and mags on June 8.

The two fled the scene and dropped the guns before officers detained them nearby, CCPD said. All of the weapons were recovered.

Both are in juvenile custody.

Felix is being charged as an adult.

From the gun store heist, the two brothers face 22 counts of grand theft, armed burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest, according to CCPD.

