Daimion Collins reacts to Kentucky's success in the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is an annual accomplishment for Kentucky coach John Calipari. Fans will remember he famously called the 2010 draft the greatest night in the history of the program. A ridiculous statement, but reflective of how Calipari views success as a coach. Above all else, he wants to better the lives of the kids he coaches. For them, that’s granting them a one-way ticket straight to the NBA after their time in college.

The most recent draft wasn’t one of Calipari’s most prolific in terms of his players that were picked. Though the ‘Cats still put two players in the first round, TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe, who never played a minute for UK but still went seventh.

A possible future first-round pick and member of the current team, Daimion Collins, was asked about how he felt for his former teammates who saw their dreams realized on the big stage a few weeks ago. Here’s how he responded:

“I was really excited because they’re my brothers. Seeing their name get called and walking across the stage. That’s a real accomplishment for them. So I felt really good.”

Nothing but well wishes from Collins to his “brothers” who will play at the highest level hoops has to offer next season. Meanwhile Daimion Collins, a trampoline-footed former five-star recruit, opted to return for a second season with the hope of rounding out his game and further showcasing the mouth-watering athleticism that got him ranked so high coming into college.

Washington, Sharpe Draft Info

As mentioned, Shaedon Sharpe went seventh, where he’ll play for the Portland Trail Blazers. Not too sure how much playing time or scoring opportunity he’ll receive as a rookie given that the Blazers employ six-time all-star Damian Lillard and just acquired Jerami Grant from Detroit. With Lillard now in his 30s, they’re looking to win right now. Hard to see how a rookie gets a long leash in his first season after sitting out in college and not playing any live ball since high school — not even in the combine.

TyTy Washington, on the other hand, slipped a bit and was the penultimate pick of the first round. When will these NBA front offices learn their lessons, huh? Don’t let these UK guards slip! Ever! Devin Booker went 13th, Tyler Herro Went 13th, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey fell to the 20s. All have outplayed their draft position. Washington figures to do the same after landing with the Rockets.