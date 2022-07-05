ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Daimion Collins reacts to Kentucky's success in the NBA Draft

By Alex Weber about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLXzZ_0gVOp1hx00
Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Getty Images

The NBA Draft is an annual accomplishment for Kentucky coach John Calipari. Fans will remember he famously called the 2010 draft the greatest night in the history of the program. A ridiculous statement, but reflective of how Calipari views success as a coach. Above all else, he wants to better the lives of the kids he coaches. For them, that’s granting them a one-way ticket straight to the NBA after their time in college.

The most recent draft wasn’t one of Calipari’s most prolific in terms of his players that were picked. Though the ‘Cats still put two players in the first round, TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe, who never played a minute for UK but still went seventh.

A possible future first-round pick and member of the current team, Daimion Collins, was asked about how he felt for his former teammates who saw their dreams realized on the big stage a few weeks ago. Here’s how he responded:

“I was really excited because they’re my brothers. Seeing their name get called and walking across the stage. That’s a real accomplishment for them. So I felt really good.”

Nothing but well wishes from Collins to his “brothers” who will play at the highest level hoops has to offer next season. Meanwhile Daimion Collins, a trampoline-footed former five-star recruit, opted to return for a second season with the hope of rounding out his game and further showcasing the mouth-watering athleticism that got him ranked so high coming into college.

Washington, Sharpe Draft Info

As mentioned, Shaedon Sharpe went seventh, where he’ll play for the Portland Trail Blazers. Not too sure how much playing time or scoring opportunity he’ll receive as a rookie given that the Blazers employ six-time all-star Damian Lillard and just acquired Jerami Grant from Detroit. With Lillard now in his 30s, they’re looking to win right now. Hard to see how a rookie gets a long leash in his first season after sitting out in college and not playing any live ball since high school — not even in the combine.

TyTy Washington, on the other hand, slipped a bit and was the penultimate pick of the first round. When will these NBA front offices learn their lessons, huh? Don’t let these UK guards slip! Ever! Devin Booker went 13th, Tyler Herro Went 13th, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey fell to the 20s. All have outplayed their draft position. Washington figures to do the same after landing with the Rockets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
On3.com

Daimion Collins opens up on Kentucky's team chemistry heading into next season

The shift in personnel on a college team can vary from offseason to offseason. For Kentucky basketball, it’s a drastic one every time with plenty of new faces replacing the old. The Wildcats lost eight players this offseason to either the NBA Draft, transfer portal or graduation. Three freshman and Illinois State tranfer Antonio Reeves are left to fill the void of their production. Even with all the changes from this spring, Wildcat forward Daimion Collins says this team’s chemistry is already in the works.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
John Calipari
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Damian Lillard
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Held Workout With Notable Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers could enter the 2022-23 season with a new-look bench. While they've focused on replacing departed free agents with younger talent thus far, they could look to bring back a veteran. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers worked out point guard Darren...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Jay Bilas Ranks His 5 Best Arenas In College Basketball

What's the best stadium in college basketball? Jay Bilas gave his top-five choices, but he couldn't pick between two locations for the first spot. When answering a fan's query on TikTok, the ESPN analyst was torn between Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium and Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse. He placed them in a tie for No. 1, lauding their traditions and history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Decision Day: Will it be Alabama or Clemson for 5-star DL Peter Woods?

The big day has arrived for five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods. Later today, the top-25 player overall on the 2023 On3 Consensus will announce his college decision. The Alabaster (Al.) Thompson prospect currently has a top four of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Jackson State. Here are the details for Woods’ announcement, as well as an assessment of where he is trending.
ALABASTER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Blazers#Tyty Washington
Yardbarker

Chet Holmgren fires back at criticism of his ex-Gonzaga teammate

Chet Holmgren has blocked eight shots through his first two Summer League games, and now he is blocking another one. The Oklahoma City Thunder big man is sparking excitement this week with his performance in Salt Lake City, showing dominance on both ends and even flashing cunning offensive moves that many did not know he had.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA Coach of the Year dies at 81

A former NBA Coach of the Year has passed away, his old team announced. The Portland Trail Blazers said in a statement this week that their former head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. Schuler coached the Blazers for three seasons from 1986 to 1989 and earned...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy