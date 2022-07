COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Santa Clara County again, and officials are urging residents to masks up—even in some outdoor settings. In recent days, the county has reported more than 1,000 new daily COVID infections, officials said, noting the actual tally is likely much higher due to underreported test results. The current seven-day rolling average, at 1,094, is comparable to the spike in cases in May. The hospitalization rate has also jumped significantly in the past month with 233 coronavirus patients—the highest since the first wave of omicron infections in January.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO