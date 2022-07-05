2024 5-stars that On3 is higher on than the industry

2024 No. 9 Boogie Fland (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

On3 updated and expanded its 2024 basketball rankings today. As we look through the On3 rankings and compare them to the On3 Consensus, here are the five-stars On3 is higher on than the rest of the industry.

*The On3 Consensus is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four major recruiting media services. It is the most advanced, complete, and unbiased rating and ranking measurement in the industry.

5-star SG Tre Johnson

Size: 6-5/180

School: Dallas (TX) Lake Highland High

On3 Ranking: No. 1

Why: Tre Johnson is a shot-making guard who can create scoring opportunities for himself. He has high-level footwork, and his balance is always ready to rise up and knock down a shot. Johnson is shooting 39-percent from three on Nike’s EYBL Circuit, playing up in the 17u division. At 6-foot-5, with long arms and his ability to create and make shots, there is too much there to not be excited about his bright future.

5-star C Flory Bidunga

Size: 6-10/215

School: Kokomo (IN) High

On3 Ranking: No. 3

Why: Flory Bidunga is an athletic marvel. Simply the way he moves is unlike any other player his size in this class. Bidunga plays with a non-stop motor. His vertical explosion is unmatched by anyone, and he powers through defenses for dunks. He can push the break off the rebound, slide his feet on defensive switches, and chases rebounds and blocked shots around the basket. Athletic dexterity, motor, production, it’s all there and wrapped in a long and explosive 6-foot-10 frame.

5-star PF Asa Newell

Size: 6-9/205

School: Montverde (FL) Academy

On3 Ranking: No. 4

Why: Asa Newell has always had an excellent frame and the ability to shoot with three-point range. Over the last few months, the athleticism and motor came. That entire package made him a standout at the u17 USA basketball training camp and ultimately earned him a spot on the team. Still, with room to grow into his frame, there is so much to like about how things are currently trending.

5-star C Yves Missi

Size: 6-10/210

School: Colora (MD) West Nottingham

On3 Ranking: No. 6

Why: Yves Missi is a big and strong post player who chases every rebound and tries to dunk every ball. He moves well, both vertically and laterally, which helps on the defensive end and the boards. He also has a go-to move on the block, scoring over his left shoulder with his back to the basket. When you put the frame together with the athleticism, skill, and production, there is a lot to like looking forward.

5-star PG Boogie Fland

Size: 6-3/170

School: White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac

On3 Ranking: No. 9

Why: Boogie Fland is everything you want in a point guard guiding a team. He has good height and length but also has a certain ‘it-factor’ in his personality. Fland can flat-out shoot the cover off the ball, but he also takes care of possession and gets his team into sets. Still only 15 years old, Fland has a poise and maturity. He is steady.

5-star C Somto Cyril

Size: 6-11/245

School: Chattanooga (TN) Hamilton Heights

On3 Ranking: No. 10

Why: The first thing you notice about Somto Cyril is his massive physical presence. He has long arms and broad shoulders and is pushing 7-foot-0 tall. Cyril is an elite rim protector, swatting away shots with both hands around the basket. He also is a tough rebounder. He plays with a great motor, has footwork around the basket, and is simply more physically imposing than any high school player he steps on the floor against.