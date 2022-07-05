2022 At A Glance: Taking a look at Ole Miss football's first three opponents

Lane Kiffin

NOTE: This series is giving an overview of Ole Miss football’s 2022 opponents. The first installment will preview the Rebels first three opponents — the baseball team decided to get hot — then every Saturday will feature one opponent leading up to the season opener on Sept. 3.

The 2022 college football season feels like a pivotal one for Ole Miss. Not maybe at the make or break level but after getting back to the New Year’s Six bowls this past January the standard of a successful season has been raised.

Lane Kiffin is back for his third season at Ole Miss and looks to be content with the idea of making this a long-term endeavor. That is good news for the program and fans of Rebel Nation.

The portal has been kind to Ole Miss over the winter and spring months but there are still some pieces left to arrive over the course of July ahead of fall camp starting. Once Kiffin has his full puzzle to put together in August then the real work begins.

Over the course of the first six weeks of the season there are opportunities for Ole Miss to work out any kinks it may have, including the elephant in the room that is the quarterback situation.

September offers a full month of opportunities with Ole Miss’ entire non-conference slate taking place before Oct. 1.

Lets take a look at the first opponents for the Rebels in their 2022 campaign.

TROY – SEPT. 3

Ole Miss’ season opener features only the second matchup between the two football programs. When the two teams kickoff it will be the first time in nearly nine years — the first meeting occurred on Nov. 16, 2013 when Ole Miss won 51-21 in Oxford.

The Trojans are coming off a 5-7 season in 2021 where they went 3-5 in the Sun Belt Conference. On paper it looks like an easy opener for Ole Miss to kick the tires on new faces such as quarterback Jaxson Dart, Michael Trigg, Zach Evans and others.

Though the Trojans do return its leading passer and rusher from a season ago. Junior quarterback Gunnar Watson threw for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. Watson did share time with Taylor Powell, who threw for over 1,200 yards but Powell transferred to Eastern Michigan in January.

On the ground, the offense is led by sophomore Kimani Vidal. In his freshman season Vidal rush for over 700 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, the Trojans kept games interesting as they held opponents to just over 26 points per game and 313 total points in 12 games. Opposing offenses threw 19 touchdown passes and rushed for 15 more against the Trojan defense.

Ole Miss and Troy will kickoff their 2022 seasons at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS – SEPT. 10

The second game of the season once again features a second-time matchup between programs. Ole Miss welcomes Central Arkansas back to Oxford for the first time in a decade. The Rebels defeated the Bears 49-27 on Sept. 1, 2012.

The Bears went 5-6 in 2021, including a 1-1 conference record. They are part of the new-look Atlantic Sun Conference after joining in last summer.

At quarterback the Bears will look different from last season. Leading passer Breylin Smith exhausted his eligibility in 2021 then backup quarterback Darius Bowers entered the portal last December. The Bears went into the portal as well to find their new signal caller in the form of former Northern Iowa quarterback Will McElvain.

McElvain appeared in four games and started in two for the Panthers in 2021. He threw for 237 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 41 passing attempts.

The ground game sees its leading rusher return for the Bears in Darius Hale. In his freshman season Hale tallied 1,015 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Central Arkansas’ defense put up nearly identical numbers as Troy’s defense did last year. Opponents were held to 316 total points in 12 games, averaging 28.7 per game. Opposing offense threw 21 touchdown passes and rushed for 14 touchdowns.

Ole Miss and Central Arkansas will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

GEORGIA TECH – SEPT. 17

Ole Miss first true test of the season happens to also be its first road game on the schedule as well. The Rebels head back to Atlanta for the second straight September when they visit Georgia Tech.

This year’s meeting once again holds the theme of the second one ever between the two programs but will be the first on either team’s field. The first meeting took place on neutral ground in the 2013 Music City Bowl in Nashville with Ole Miss eking out a 25-17 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

Last season was also a down year for the Yellow Jackets who went 3-9 in 2021, including 2-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Yellow Jackets’ offense sees its leading passer from last year return in Jeff Sims. Sims shared time with Jordan Yates who opted to leave as a graduate transfer for the 2022 season. In the eight games Sims played in he threw for 1,468 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The ground game will see some new faces after the Yellow Jackets top two leading rushers from last season are gone. Jahmyr Gibbs transferred to Alabama and Jordan Mason was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

Sims was the third best rusher for the Yellow Jackets in 2021, running for 372 yards and four touchdowns. In terms of a true running back, they reloaded by also going into the portal and landing senior Louisville running back Hassan Hall and Buffalo redshirt junior Dylan McDuffie.

The Georgia Tech defense gave up 402 total points for the season and opponents averaging 33.5 points per game. Opposing offenses recorded 28 passing touchdowns and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Ole Miss and Georgia Tech kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.