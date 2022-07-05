Alabama football countdown to kickoff: 60 days

Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

If you can believe it, we are officially at the 60-day mark until Alabama is back on a live-game football field. After coming up short in the national championship game against Georgia back in early January, the Crimson Tide will once again be searching for its seventh title under Nick Saban.

This year’s season opener will be against the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

With today being July 5, that means we are only 60 days away from the return of Alabama football. The team here at BamaOn3 is ready to celebrate every day of the countdown standing between now and the start of football season. Let’s focus on a player — both past and present — who represents — or has represented — the No. 60.

*Note: BamaOn3 is also doing a Countdown to Fall Camp, which is only 31 days away.

Who currently wears the No. 60?

Sixth-year senior Kendall Randolph has bounced back and forth between two different numbers during his career at Alabama. When he’s played tight end, he’s worn the No. 85, but he has also seen snaps on the offensive line. Whether it’s at tackle or guard, the Madison (Ala.) native wears the No. 60 when he isn’t playing tight end.

Fans should probably get used to seeing him in that number too, as he’s currently in the competition to start at either left or right tackle. If he loses both those jobs to Tyler Steen, JC Latham or Amari Kight, a move back to his blocking tight end role may be in the cards, but we’ll hold off on making that prediction for now.

Who’s a noteworthy former player to wear it?

Chris Samuels isn’t just the best offensive linemen to ever wear the No. 60 for Alabama. He’s actually one of the best offensive linemen in school history, regardless of the number. The 6-foot-6, 291-pound tackle got to Tuscaloosa in 1996 and stayed through the 1999 season, starting 42 straight games in the process.

Samuels was a good player from the beginning, but his performance in 1999 went from good to legendary. The former Mobile (Ala.) John Shaw standout didn’t allow a single pressure during that season while manning his left tackle spot, and he also added an absurd 91 knockdown blocks.

For his oustanding play, Samuels was named first-team All-SEC. More importantly, he earned unanimous All-American status while also being Alabama’s first Outland Trophy winner in program history. He then went on to become the No. 3 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, going to the then Washington Redskins.

Samuels proceeded to play a decade for the franchise, becoming an immediate starter and manning Washington’s blindside for 141 games in his 10 seasons. He was named a Pro Bowler in six different seasons, including four-straight from 2005-08, and was eventually added to the Washington Commanders Ring of Fame in Oct. of 2019.

2022 Alabama Football Schedule

Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 10 at Texas Longhorns (Austin, Tex.)

Sept. 17 vs. UL-Monroe Warhawks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 24 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 1 at Arkansas Razorbacks (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Oct. 8 vs. Texas A&M Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 15 at Tennessee Volunteers (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Oct. 22 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 29 – OPEN WEEK

Nov. 5 at LSU Tigers (Baton Rouge, La.)

Nov. 12 at Ole Miss Rebels (Oxford, Miss.)

Nov. 19 vs. Austin Peay Governors (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 26 vs. Auburn Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Dec. 3 – SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Atlanta, Ga.)