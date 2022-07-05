An inside look at Auburn's edge targets

Every month, customers of Opelika Power Services can help others in the community who need assistance paying their power bill by donating to the Opelika Share Program. These donations are collected each month and are used to help those in need until the funds run out. Starting in August, the second round of donations this year will be passed out to those who qualify, so now is the time to add a little extra to the power bill to help those in need. Funds are distributed twice a year during the harsh summer weather and during the harsh winter weather.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO