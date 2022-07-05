ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

More than 80 police departments across Southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers during statewide mobilization

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing of Prussia – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that more than 80 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on...

buckscountyherald.com

6abc Action News

Shooting leaves 3 injured in Lansdale, Pennsylvania

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting left three people injured Thursday night in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It happened just before 10 p.m. on the unit block of West Hancock Street in Lansdale. The victims were transported to area hospitals for unknown injuries. It's still unclear if any arrests were made.
LANSDALE, PA
MyChesCo

Burglary Reported in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County

WEST FALLOWFIELD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the investigation of a recent burglary. Authorities state that on June 20, 2022, at 2:56 AM, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to Cochran Street in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. The victims, a couple in their 50s, reported that an unknown perpetrator(s) had entered their unlocked shed, scattered tools, and left the shed in disorder. The female victim conveyed that she had noticed the shed light on and heard a rattling noise. At that point, she contacted the Pennsylvania State Police. No forced entry was observed and no tools had been reported missing. Additionally, there are no suspects at this time.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware wants to put Foulk Road on a diet

State officials want to increase safety by reducing the number of lanes on Foulk Road. The idea is drawing a lot of interest on what the project entails – and a visceral outcry. The Delaware Department of Transportation “wants to reconfigure Foulk Road the same way it has Philadelphia...
DELAWARE STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police department almost unstaffed after force resigns over harassment and intimidation

A Pennsylvania police department is pretty much unstaffed after four officers reportedly resigned because of harassment and intimidation. KDKA reports, the Kiski Township Police Department had four officers and the police secretary resign officially at 12:01 AM Friday. Calls to the police department are currently being routed to Pennsylvania State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line to restrict County Line Road in Warrington, Horsham townships for pipeline maintenance

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC is planning a lane closure between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Titus Avenue in Warrington Township, Bucks County, and Horsham Township, Montgomery County, beginning Tuesday, July 19, for pipeline maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced July 6. The closure will be in...
HORSHAM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PennDOT to host on-the-spot interviews for CDL operators at job fair

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host job fairs at its Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery County Maintenance facilities from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, in an effort to reach qualified candidates throughout the region to fill vacancies in all four counties. Those interested in a...
CHESTER, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police in Philly, Suburbs Are Targeting Aggressive Drivers: Here's the Plan

Léelo en español aquí. Heads up Pennsylvania drivers, aggressive driving could get you in trouble this summer. PennDOT announced in a news release Tuesday that more than 80 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties will be joining Pennsylvania State Police as part of a statewide enforcement wave.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

UPDATE: Dogs accused of attacking others now in shelter

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Three dogs considered to be dangerous by officials in one Lehigh County community have been taken off the streets. The dogs — described as "a pack of 3 dangerous, stray Pitt mixes" by the Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in a Facebook post earlier Saturday — are now in the custody of the Lehigh County Humane Society, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Men ‘Assassinated' During Funeral Procession in Upper Darby

Two men in the middle of a funeral procession Friday afternoon were gunned down by shooters who "targeted" the victims in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, police said. The victims were not identified about three hours after the 1 p.m. shooting in Upper Darby Township as a funeral procession of vehicles wound its way to a cemetery, police said. The cemetery is Friends Southwestern Burial Ground.
UPPER DARBY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Three PA airports awarded federal grant money to make 'crucial terminal improvements'

Harrisburg – Governor Tom Wolf announced July 7 that three Pennsylvania airports – Philadelphia International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, and Lehigh Valley International Airport – will receive a total of $49 million in funding in Airport Terminals Program funding, a new federal grant program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Troop M announces Independence Day holiday enforcement results

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop M – Bethlehem have announced the results of the Independence Day Holiday Enforcement period which commenced at 12:01 a.m. Friday July 1, and concluded at 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4. During the Independence Day Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period, Troop M (Lehigh, Northampton and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

Man knocks security guard unconscious in Lancaster County

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Delaware man was arrested for assault after an altercation occurred on April 5 in Lancaster County. According to police, 39-year-old Jason Jurado of Laurel Deleware was making a delivery at the Acme Distribution Center on South Muddy Creek Road. Jurado then got into an argument with a security guard at the facility.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

