More than 80 police departments across Southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers during statewide mobilization

WEST FALLOWFIELD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the investigation of a recent burglary. Authorities state that on June 20, 2022, at 2:56 AM, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to Cochran Street in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. The victims, a couple in their 50s, reported that an unknown perpetrator(s) had entered their unlocked shed, scattered tools, and left the shed in disorder. The female victim conveyed that she had noticed the shed light on and heard a rattling noise. At that point, she contacted the Pennsylvania State Police. No forced entry was observed and no tools had been reported missing. Additionally, there are no suspects at this time.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO