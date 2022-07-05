Tre Johnson takes over the No. 1 spot in the 2024 class

Tre Johnson is the new No. 1 player in the 2024 class. On3 released its updated 2024 rankings today and expanded the list to 75 players.

On3’s national basketball team unanimously voted the Dallas (TX) Lake Highland High shooting guard the No. 1 player in the 2024 class. After his high school season, followed by what he’s done playing in the 17u division on the EYBL, this was a quick discussion.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is one of ten five-stars in On3’s 2024 update.

Let’s discuss what makes Johnson so special in this class.

Johnson is a unique scorer

Tre Johnson does not carry a menacing demeanor when he steps on the floor. The baby-faced shooting guard stands a lengthy 6-foot-5 and weighs in at a slender 180 pounds.

However, once things get rolling for Johnson, teams can be left feeling helpless. This season the shooting guard averaged 23.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for his 32-5 high school team.

Johnson is a deft shooter from all levels, and his range extends well beyond the three-point line. Johnson has excellent balance off the bounce or the catch, and he can rise up at a moment’s notice to knock down a shot.

Johnson carried over his confidence from his high school season to play up on the 17u age group with Team Griffin on Nike’s EYBL Circuit. Through 13 league games, Johnson is averaging 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. He is shooting 39-percent from three and 80-percent from the free-throw line.

His shot-creating ability, coupled with his shot-making ability is unique in this class.

Johnson’s basketball genes

Tre Johnson’s dad, Richard Johnson, Jr., started his collegiate basketball career at Baylor. He went on to score over 1,100 collegiate points between Baylor and Midwestern State.

Johnson, Jr. finished his final season at Midwestern State first-team All-Lonestar Conference, leading his team to a conference title and its first post-season tournament birth. was a 6-foot-3 guard who shot 38.8-percent from three for his career 41.7-percent over his last two seasons. You can see where Tre gets the shooting and shot-making from.

Johnson still has a ceiling to grow into

Tre Johnson is nowhere done growing physically. The guard can already create opportunities off the bounce with his excellent footwork and outstanding balance. He gets to his spots with confidence and within the flow of the offense.

During the u17 USA basketball training camp, Johnson showed comfort on the ball. He handled it well, getting his team into sets and showcasing the ability to make shots against the highest level competition. Even though he did not make the final roster, Johnson showcased his vast, well-rounded skill set.

Looking ahead

There is still a long way to go for the class of 2024. In today’s era of basketball, players who can make shots are at a premium. So are players who can create scoring opportunities. Tre Johnson is a blend of both. He is a player who can efficiently create scoring opportunities in the half or the full court. He can also knock down the shots with deep range and consistency.

Johnson’s skill-set, positional size, pedigree, and current high-level production all played a part in making him the new No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class.