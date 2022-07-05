ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tre Johnson takes over the No. 1 spot in the 2024 class

By Jamie Shaw about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6EMp_0gVOnnIW00

Tre Johnson is the new No. 1 player in the 2024 class. On3 released its updated 2024 rankings today and expanded the list to 75 players.

On3’s national basketball team unanimously voted the Dallas (TX) Lake Highland High shooting guard the No. 1 player in the 2024 class. After his high school season, followed by what he’s done playing in the 17u division on the EYBL, this was a quick discussion.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is one of ten five-stars in On3’s 2024 update.

Let’s discuss what makes Johnson so special in this class.

Johnson is a unique scorer

Tre Johnson does not carry a menacing demeanor when he steps on the floor. The baby-faced shooting guard stands a lengthy 6-foot-5 and weighs in at a slender 180 pounds.

However, once things get rolling for Johnson, teams can be left feeling helpless. This season the shooting guard averaged 23.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for his 32-5 high school team.

Johnson is a deft shooter from all levels, and his range extends well beyond the three-point line. Johnson has excellent balance off the bounce or the catch, and he can rise up at a moment’s notice to knock down a shot.

Johnson carried over his confidence from his high school season to play up on the 17u age group with Team Griffin on Nike’s EYBL Circuit. Through 13 league games, Johnson is averaging 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. He is shooting 39-percent from three and 80-percent from the free-throw line.

His shot-creating ability, coupled with his shot-making ability is unique in this class.

Johnson’s basketball genes

Tre Johnson’s dad, Richard Johnson, Jr., started his collegiate basketball career at Baylor. He went on to score over 1,100 collegiate points between Baylor and Midwestern State.

Johnson, Jr. finished his final season at Midwestern State first-team All-Lonestar Conference, leading his team to a conference title and its first post-season tournament birth. was a 6-foot-3 guard who shot 38.8-percent from three for his career 41.7-percent over his last two seasons. You can see where Tre gets the shooting and shot-making from.

Johnson still has a ceiling to grow into

Tre Johnson is nowhere done growing physically. The guard can already create opportunities off the bounce with his excellent footwork and outstanding balance. He gets to his spots with confidence and within the flow of the offense.

During the u17 USA basketball training camp, Johnson showed comfort on the ball. He handled it well, getting his team into sets and showcasing the ability to make shots against the highest level competition. Even though he did not make the final roster, Johnson showcased his vast, well-rounded skill set.

Looking ahead

There is still a long way to go for the class of 2024. In today’s era of basketball, players who can make shots are at a premium. So are players who can create scoring opportunities. Tre Johnson is a blend of both. He is a player who can efficiently create scoring opportunities in the half or the full court. He can also knock down the shots with deep range and consistency.

Johnson’s skill-set, positional size, pedigree, and current high-level production all played a part in making him the new No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jay Bilas Ranks His 5 Best Arenas In College Basketball

What's the best stadium in college basketball? Jay Bilas gave his top-five choices, but he couldn't pick between two locations for the first spot. When answering a fan's query on TikTok, the ESPN analyst was torn between Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium and Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse. He placed them in a tie for No. 1, lauding their traditions and history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

The Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Donovan Mitchell

Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Dallas#Collegiate Basketball#Tx#Eybl Circuit
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran center ready to return to NBA after freak accident

A veteran big man is reportedly on track to make a remarkable comeback. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports Thursday that nine-year NBA veteran Aron Baynes is ready to return to the league and will work out for NBA teams in Las Vegas later this week. Baynes is now a year removed from suffering a spinal injury in a freak fall during the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Of The Year

It was confirmed on Wednesday that NBA head coach Mike Schuler has passed away. He was 81 years old. Schuler started his coaching career at the collegiate level, spending time at Army and Ohio as an assistant. In 1969, he was named the head coach of Virginia Military Institute's basketball program.
NBA
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Lands College Football Coaching Job

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis is returning to the gridiron. However, this time around he'll be a head coach. It was announced earlier this summer that Ellis will become the new head coach for Southwestern Assemblies of God University's football team. SAGU athletic director Dr. Jesse Godding released...
DALLAS, TX
DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Head Coach Returning to Sidelines

Former Georgia Football head coach Mark Richt is beloved in the city of Athens where he now resides having retired from coaching college football. Though his love, connection, and contribution to the game of football have not subsided in the years since he's left the sideline. Richt has spent several...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins reveals exact moment he realized he could actually rebound

Andrew Wiggins was the beneficiary of fleeting NBA Finals MVP buzz mostly for his stellar individual defense on Jayson Tatum and ability to make the Boston Celtics pay for loading extra defenders toward Stephen Curry. But his career-altering performance en route to the Golden State Warriors’ fourth championship in eight seasons should be remembered most for the incredible improvement Wiggins made in another facet of the game entirely—one he now can’t believe failed to come sooner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr, Warriors make major coaching changes as Mike Brown departs for Kings

The once-juggernaut Golden State Warriors reverted back to “Strength In Numbers” to win a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons. As Steve Kerr’s assistants continue reaping the rewards of the team’s sustained success, the Warriors are relying on that long-held rallying cry to compensate for Mike Brown’s departure to their Northern California rivals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

NBA player arrested on DWI charge

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested early Thursday morning. According to police records that were obtained by TMZ, Graham was stopped by State Highway Patrol in Raleigh, N.C., and arrested for driving while impaired. The Pelicans drafted Graham with the 34th overall pick in 2018. He played...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Are Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

Michigan football fans are not happy with Jim Harbaugh this Friday afternoon. Just moments ago, Detroit native and five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced his commitment to the University of Oregon. He was also considering Michigan, LSU and Texas A&M. Michigan fans were hoping Moore would stay in-state, but Harbaugh and...
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy