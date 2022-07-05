ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Allen County residents encouraged to protect themselves from mosquitoes

By Chris Essex, WTHI
wfft.com
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Mosquitoes. They’re more than a nuisance. The Allen County Department of Health says these pesky, perturbing pests can transmit diseases such as certain forms of encephalitis – inflammation of the brain – and perhaps most notably, West Nile Virus. West...

www.wfft.com

WOWO News

Travel Advisory For Allen County, Indiana Is Lifted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after 9 A.M. Wednesday, the Office of Homeland Security within Allen County announced they had lifted the Travel Advisory for Allen County. While travel conditions have greatly improved by the hard work of Highway, Forestry, Fire and Utility crews overnight, some area roadways may have trees, branches, debris, or de-energized wires on or near the roadways.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Community members celebrate Electric Works' progress one signature at a time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Northeast Indiana residents celebrated Electric Works campus’ construction progress at Parkview Field on Thursday. Members of the public were invited to sign a beam that will be installed on campus, commemorating community support for the project. “Electric Works has always been a community-focused project,”...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sinkhole repairs continue, cause found

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is working to repair a sinkhole on Indiana 3, with the work expected to wrap up this weekend. INDOT closed the northbound lanes of a section of Indiana 3 Thursday afternoon from Old Lima Road to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne makes list of ‘7 standout places to retire’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A nationally known publisher of personal finance news and forecasts has included Fort Wayne in a list of “7 standout places to retire.”. Kiplinger picked cities across the U.S. that based on their affordability and desirable amenities for retirees. Surveys have shown that the primary reason retirees move is to be closer to family, according to Kiplinger and that weighed heavily when it came time to compile the list.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Three Rivers Festival prepares for 2022 events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dave Auman is a Three Rivers Festival volunteer of more than 50 years. He wondered if he’d be able to help set up the festival this time around after health problems earlier in the year, but he’s not stopping yet. "I guess it’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Sinkhole closes State Road 3 near Old Lima Road in Huntertown

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) – State Road 3 near Old Lima Road is closed because of a sinkhole. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the sinkhole is on the shoulder of north bound State Road 3. INDOT has the closed both north bound lanes to allow for crews to...
HUNTERTOWN, IN
WOWO News

More Upgrades Coming To Fort Wayne International Airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne International Airport will receive $13.8 million in federal funds to upgrade its 30-year-old terminal, federal officials announced Thursday. FWA is one of 85 airports across the country that will share in $1 billion of funding. President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last year, which sets aside about $1 billion annually for aviation upgrades each of the next five years. According to The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne International Airport will use the $13.8 million to expand and modernize the existing terminal building, which doesn’t have adequate space for passengers waiting to board flights. The terminal improvements will create more efficient access for people with disabilities. The project will also increase taxiway distance from the terminal.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

FWPD offers option to file police reports online

The Fort Wayne Police Department has announced a new way for citizens to file incident reports. The system was developed after seeing how the department handled calls during the pandemic. Fort Wayne residents can now file non-emergency incident reports online through the police department’s website. The new system has...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary welcomes rescued monkeys

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary announced Wednesday that they’re welcoming two new residents into the fold, young monkey’s named Tucker and Mia. Tucker is a three-year-old Long-tailed Macaque rescued from the exotic pet trade. Black Pine says they received word from Kentucky Fish & Wildlife that they had seized a young monkey from a raid on a “crack” trailer,” and decided to help this animal in need.
ALBION, IN
wbiw.com

Conservation Officers investigating possible drowning on Big Long Lake

HUDSON – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a possible drowning that occurred on Saturday, July 2 at approximately 8:19 p.m. in the 5900 block of South 1000 East on Big Long Lake. Emergency personnel responded to the area regarding a 22-month-old boy who had been recovered from the water...
HUDSON, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sinkhole closes section of Indiana 3

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is warning drivers of an emergency closure due to a sinkhole in Allen County. They say a sinkhole on the shoulder of northbound Indiana 3, near Old Lima Road, has caused an emergency road closure. INDOT...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

New Haven moves forward on SR 930 revitalization project

NEW HAVEN , Ind. (WFFT) -- The New Haven City Council took another step forward Tuesday towards growing and developing a stretch on State Road 930. The Council approved a resolution to designate more than 17 acres of land as an Economic Revitalization Area. This project will invest almost $30...
NEW HAVEN, IN

