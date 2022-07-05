ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Behind The Scenes: How, when Auburn earned commitment from Karmello English

By Jeffrey Lee about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTh13_0gVOnTas00

Auburn on Monday earned the commitment of four-star wide receiver Karmello English. How and when the Tigers found out.

Comments / 1

Related
wvasfm.org

Alabama State legend has emotional TODAY reunion with former student

Dr. Tommie ‘Tonea’ Stewart was reunited Tuesday with former student and Broadway star Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in a national broadcast from the TODAY Show. Boss joined Hoda Kotb to help co-anchor “Third Hour TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.” While there, he was told the show would be honoring a teacher, but he didn’t know it would be one of his own mentors.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika expert shares tips on how to interact when you sight coyotes

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Recent sightings of coyotes in some regions of Opelika have residents concerned for their safety. According to an environmental service official- Opelika has a lot of new developments in subdivisions where it’s bringing Coyotes out of their natural habitats. If you are in a situation...
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
WSFA

Man, juvenile critically injured in Friday Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a man and a juvenile were critically injured in a shooting Friday evening. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, police responded to the 200 block of Yancey Circle before 7:20 p.m. regarding two people that were shot. Officers found one juvenile male victim and an adult male victim.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Macon Road near Auburn Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has occurred on Macon Road. The crash is located at the intersection of Macon Road and Auburn Avenue. Traffic in the westbound lanes has been blocked, and vehicles becoming backed up as a result. Information about injuries is not available at this time.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Scenes#American Football#College Football#Karmello English#Tigers
WRBL News 3

Shots fired on Harbison Drive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One suspect is under arrest following a report of shots fired on Harbison Drive. Columbus Police tell WRBL the incident happened on Harbison Drive near Head Street on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, no injuries were reported. Police said one male suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident. This […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

In hot summer months, Opelika Share Program helps citizens in need pay their power bill; funds will be given in August

Every month, customers of Opelika Power Services can help others in the community who need assistance paying their power bill by donating to the Opelika Share Program. These donations are collected each month and are used to help those in need until the funds run out. Starting in August, the second round of donations this year will be passed out to those who qualify, so now is the time to add a little extra to the power bill to help those in need. Funds are distributed twice a year during the harsh summer weather and during the harsh winter weather.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Director at Alabama Hyundai plant claims discrimination, wrongful termination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama vehicle manufacturing plant has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, claiming she was discriminated against based on her race, sex and retaliation. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford joined Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in 2003 as an...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

Valley man allegdely involved in elderly wife’s death dies

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused of contributing to his wife’s death has passed away. Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds says authorities found 74-year-old Walter Hawkins unresponsive this morning. The Chambers County Coroner’s Office tells us Hawkins died of natural causes. If you remember, he and his...
VALLEY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Arrest made in Sylacauga homicide case

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Sheridan Rashon Clark, a 19-year-old from Talladega, was arrested by Sylacauga Police Department investigators on Thursday, July 7. Charged with Capital Murder in the death of Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith in Sylacauga on July 2, Clark was taken into custody without incident at Pineview Apartments in Talladega at approx. 5:30 p.m., interviewed, and then transported to Talladega County Jail for an initial hearing.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Maggie Wright of Roanoke

“Persevere, even when you don’t feel like it, even when circumstances around you make it difficult for you to reach your dreams or your aspirations. Don’t give up what you’re trying to achieve. I’ve had some situations where I had to learn to do that. There were goals that I set for myself, but they did not come when I wanted them to. I had to learn not to give up on my goals, that they would come to pass eventually. My motto is a delay is never a denial. Even though things may be delayed that we’re seeking, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to be denied.” – Maggie Wright of Roanoke.
ROANOKE, AL
WTVM

Suspect arrested in Salem for March 2022 murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Salem murder in March 2022. On March 5, 57-year-old Carl Bryant, of Salem, was murdered at his home in the 1000 block of Lee Road 140 in Salem. An investigation developed 20-year-old Ulysses Antonio Pickard Jr. as a suspect.
SALEM, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shooting at Avalon Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a late night shooting at Avalon Apartments. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened at 3337 Cusseta Road, at 11:54 p.m. on July 5, 2022. According to police, one male victim was injured in the shooting. The individual was transported...
COLUMBUS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy