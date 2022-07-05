Behind The Scenes: How, when Auburn earned commitment from Karmello English
Auburn on Monday earned the commitment of four-star wide receiver Karmello English. How and when the Tigers found out.
Auburn on Monday earned the commitment of four-star wide receiver Karmello English. How and when the Tigers found out.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 1