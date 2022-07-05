Behind The Scenes: How, when Auburn earned commitment from Karmello English

“Persevere, even when you don’t feel like it, even when circumstances around you make it difficult for you to reach your dreams or your aspirations. Don’t give up what you’re trying to achieve. I’ve had some situations where I had to learn to do that. There were goals that I set for myself, but they did not come when I wanted them to. I had to learn not to give up on my goals, that they would come to pass eventually. My motto is a delay is never a denial. Even though things may be delayed that we’re seeking, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to be denied.” – Maggie Wright of Roanoke.

ROANOKE, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO