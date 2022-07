Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has broken her silence on the Blink-182 drummer’s recent hospitalization. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney [Kardashian],” the 47-year-old model and actress said in a statement to HollywoodLife on June 30. “I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried.”

