Carmelo Anthony Update: Should New York Knicks Sign for Reunion?

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 4 days ago
Orange you glad to see him again?

Per the New York Post as of a month ago, New York Knicks management was having "internal conversations about (Carmelo) Anthony," which would bring the Brooklyn native back to New York City. The 10-time All-Star previously spent six memorable seasons in New York (2011-17) after rising to prominence at Syracuse. His time with the Knicks, who brought him aboard in a trade with Denver, included a run to the NBA scoring title in 2013.

Is this a good idea?

Despite making some solid memories, Anthony's Knicks tenure ended in tension, as he demanded a trade after frequent clashes with then-team president Phil Jackson. The subsequent was ironically orchestrated by Anthony's agent Leon Rose, who has since succeeded Jackson in the same role. Anthony was eventually dealt to Oklahoma City (which netted the Knicks Enes Freedom, Doug McDermott, and a second-round pick) and meandered through two seasons with the Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Over the past three campaigns, however, the 38-year-old Anthony has been a serviceable contributor off the bench, averaging 14 points between time with the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers. His prowess from deep has been particularly intriguing, as a career-best 41 percent in 2020-21 with the Blazers broke a previous personal mark set with the Knicks seven seasons prior.

If both sides are willing to let bygones be bygones, it's easy to see how this can work.

Re-adding Anthony in free agency would thus not only serve well from a mental, mentoring aspect, but he would help with the on-court affairs, too. The Knicks often struggled to get points off the bench, ranking 23rd in the category.

Jalen Brunson has been added an an unselfish scoring leader. 'Melo could do some of the same.

Anthony would become a realistic reserve threat while potentially receiving a de facto retirement tour as one of the few modern legends who embraced the challenges of New York.

Coming back home would also be personal for Anthony: his son Kiyan is set to be a sophomore at Christ the King Regional High School in Queens. The Royals have produced several renowned basketball names, including Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Lamar Odom, and Jayson Williams.

We can see how an Anthony reunion is not a priority. But it's certainly an intriguing nugget (pun intended) as the Knicks move into a fateful period on the franchise timeline.

Basketball
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

