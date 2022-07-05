Carrie Underwood Gushes Over Guns N' Roses Performances: 'Until Next Time…'

Photo: Getty Images

Most people know Carrie Underwood as a country queen, but the eight-time GRAMMY Award winner is proving that she's a powerful addition to one of the most iconic rock bands in the world when they team up on stage.

Underwood joined Guns N’ Roses at the UK’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, performing two songs with the band during their July 1 and July 2 shows. It marked the latest time Underwood has teamed up with the rockers since she welcomed Axl Rose to the stage as her special guest during her Stagecoach set earlier this year. Underwood hailed the collaboration the “Best. Night. Of. My Life!!!” She gushed about Rose, in a statement shared by her record label:

“I mean, I feel like Axl was my personal pinnacle of you know…I mean, I’m not shy about my love of rock music. The Stagecoach performance was one of the best moments of my life, you know?”

“Together again…but this time in London and with a few more friends! ❤️ Thanks, [Guns N’ Roses] and your crew for welcoming me into your world like family. And thanks to all the fans who gave these legends the royal welcome that they deserve!” Underwood gushed as she captioned a series of photos on Instagram. “I am but a fan who somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes! How did I get so lucky?”

The “Ghost Story” singer — whose latest release is her highly-anticipated Denim & Rhinestones project — also shared a few jaw-dropping photos of her stunning ‘80s-inspired looks and behind-the scenes snapshots. “1988 called and it wants its hair back. I said no,” she wrote, adding in another photo, “The smile on my face gives me away…Dreams do come true.”

Some fans were begging for Underwood to become a member of the legendary band (or, at least release a song with Guns N’ Roses) as she shared: “Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with [Guns N’ Roses]! Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was ⚡️⚡️⚡️!!! Until next time…”