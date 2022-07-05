ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Gushes Over Guns N' Roses Performances: 'Until Next Time…'

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Most people know Carrie Underwood as a country queen, but the eight-time GRAMMY Award winner is proving that she's a powerful addition to one of the most iconic rock bands in the world when they team up on stage.

Underwood joined Guns N’ Roses at the UK’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, performing two songs with the band during their July 1 and July 2 shows. It marked the latest time Underwood has teamed up with the rockers since she welcomed Axl Rose to the stage as her special guest during her Stagecoach set earlier this year. Underwood hailed the collaboration the “Best. Night. Of. My Life!!!” She gushed about Rose, in a statement shared by her record label:

“I mean, I feel like Axl was my personal pinnacle of you know…I mean, I’m not shy about my love of rock music. The Stagecoach performance was one of the best moments of my life, you know?”

“Together again…but this time in London and with a few more friends! ❤️ Thanks, [Guns N’ Roses] and your crew for welcoming me into your world like family. And thanks to all the fans who gave these legends the royal welcome that they deserve!” Underwood gushed as she captioned a series of photos on Instagram. “I am but a fan who somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes! How did I get so lucky?”

The “Ghost Story” singer — whose latest release is her highly-anticipated Denim & Rhinestones project — also shared a few jaw-dropping photos of her stunning ‘80s-inspired looks and behind-the scenes snapshots. “1988 called and it wants its hair back. I said no,” she wrote, adding in another photo, “The smile on my face gives me away…Dreams do come true.”

Some fans were begging for Underwood to become a member of the legendary band (or, at least release a song with Guns N’ Roses) as she shared: “Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with [Guns N’ Roses]! Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was ⚡️⚡️⚡️!!! Until next time…

HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son David, 16, Dances On Stage With Her For Pride Show As They Twin In Yellow: Watch

Madonna‘s son David Banda proved he’s a rising star in his own right at Pride! All eyes were on the 16-year-old as he took the stage during her New York City performance, presented by NFT company World of Women, on June 23 at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen. David expertly danced alongside his superstar mom in a mesh yellow tank top with cutouts, matching the 63-year-old’s yellow short shorts and oversized windbreaker. Techno music blared as they moved in unison to the beat, before she pointed to him and yelled, “you wanna dance?” in video posted from audience members to Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
#Rock Music#Guns N Roses#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
